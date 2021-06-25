South African actress Kay Smith chats about her Sunday # AnHourWith gig

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
‘Cluster’ deaths causing funeral delays
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Lawrence Konyana - Deputy president at National Funeral Directors' Association of Southern Africa
Today at 06:25
licence renewal rush expected
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Trevor Blake - Director of Revenue at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Is there any recourse when your cryptocurrency investment goes sideways?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Can our economy handle a third wave?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman - is Professor of 4IR Practice, School of Economics - University of Johannesburg, and convenes the Cov
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The gradual but eventual return to District Six
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karen Breytenbach - Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee
Sumaya Mukadam
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
How SA's major cities compares in reducing harm with drug users
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Today at 10:30
Mental Anguish of Varsity students during pandemic
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpendulo Mfeka- WITS SRC President
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Dan Price
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dan Price - CEO at Gravity Payments
Today at 15:40
Book: Nation on the Couch
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wahbie Long
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
City re-introduces 'humane use' of paintball markers to manage baboons The City of Cape Town has announced that it's re-introduced paintball markers for a trial period of six months. 27 June 2021 12:32 PM
Meet the young couple managing U-turn's Church House for homeless men Sara-Jayne King chats to Candice (fulltime teacher) and Brandon Solomon (former graphic designer) about their life at Church House 27 June 2021 11:33 AM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June Alcohol is banned, restaurants to only sell takeaways and public gatherings indoors and outdoors are prohibited except funerals. 27 June 2021 8:32 PM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path' Phumzile van Damme has confirmed the termination of her DA membership a month after resigning as an MP. 27 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Politics
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
View all Business
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 25 June 2021 John Maytham reviews his three book picks for the week. 25 June 2021 5:26 PM
Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 25 June 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Sport
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
View all Entertainment
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
South African actress Kay Smith chats about her Sunday # AnHourWith gig

South African actress Kay Smith chats about her Sunday # AnHourWith gig

25 June 2021 5:04 PM

Guest: Kay Smith


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Music: Tim Lewis X Matt Davis

25 June 2021 6:14 PM

Guest: Tim Lewis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

British and Irish Lions arrive imminently

25 June 2021 5:34 PM

Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor  at Daily Maverick

The British and Irish Lions are due to arrive in South Africa this weekend for their highly anticipated tour, at a time when the country is in the middle of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The team will land in Johannesburg, the current epicentre of the virus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are vaccines being used for workers not the elderly?

25 June 2021 5:30 PM

Guest: Prof Jeremy Seekings

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Books with John Maytham

25 June 2021 4:47 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa rejects Karpowership bid for environmental permits

25 June 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Susan  Comrie | Investigator  at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Broth - a new food writing channel

25 June 2021 4:07 PM

Guest: David Schneider

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does owing a gun make you safer?

25 June 2021 3:51 PM

Guest: Dr Guy Lamb 

Controversial planned changes to South Africa's gun ownership laws will see it become illegal to own a illegal to own one for self-defence.
The proposals in the Firearms Control Amendment Bill 2021 has sparked outrage among gun owners and had opposition political parties, and civic organisations up in arms.
Writing in Maverick Citizen this week,  Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at Stellenbosch University's Department of Political Science says however that it's not certain that owning a firearm in South Africa will make you safer.
He says that to date, no comprehensive, reliable or peer-reviewed studies on the relationship between firearm ownership and crime deterrence have been undertaken in the country

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New drinking and driving regulations

25 June 2021 3:41 PM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bestselling American novelist

24 June 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: David Baldacci

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa: South Africa moves to alert level 4 for 2 weeks on 28 June

Politics

Phumzile van Damme terminates DA membership - 'I'm choosing a new path'

Politics

[UPDATE PHOTOS] Sea Point Pavillion closed after massive waves bash over pool

Local

EWN Highlights

Pentagon says US air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militia groups

28 June 2021 5:36 AM

Sudan's transition faces hurdle of merging paramilitary into army

28 June 2021 5:30 AM

READ IN FULL: President Cyril Ramaphosa's adjusted alert level 4 announcement

27 June 2021 9:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA