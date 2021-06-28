Managing vaccine rollout for people in their 50s

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Yesterday, the City of Cape Town announced that it was temporarily closing Rietvlei for any recreational activities because of a deterioration of the water quality.
It says it is currently trying to determine the cause of the pollution and that the vlei will remain closed until testing confirms it is safe to use again.
Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Guest: Ebrahim Fakir - Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute.
A commission of inquiry, established to determine whether it will be possible to hold free and fair local government elections during Covid-19, will this week hear arguments for and against their postponement.
The polls are due to take place in October.
Political parties, civil society organisations and medical experts are among those who will be making submissions to the inquiry, which is headed by retired Judge Dikgang Moseneke.
It will also be inviting the Independent Electoral Commission, the Department of Health and the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 to make oral submissions.
Guest: Dr Konrad van Staden about the Resurgence Through Nature giveaway.
Guest: Caroline Marx
Guest: Julia Wood
The City of Cape Town says it has reintroduced for a trial period of 6 months the use of paintball markers as an aversion tool in areas on the Cape Peninsula that are adjacent to baboon troops’ natural habitat. Use of the markers resumed last Friday with ongoing oversight by CapeNature and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. The city adds that its guidelines for the management of a sustainable baboon population on the peninsula is being reviewed, under the guidance of the two organisations, and together with other stakeholders.
Guest: Prof Wahbie Long, an associate professor and clinical psychologist in UCT's Department of Psychology, about his book, "Nation on the Couch".
Guest: Karyn Maughan
The Constitutional Court says it will hand down judgment tomorrow morning in the state capture commission’s contempt of court case against former President Jacob Zuma.
The Zondo Commission approached the country's top court after Zuma defied its earlier ruling that he should appear before the inquiry and cooperate with its processes.
The news comes as the Gauteng High Court today ruled that the Commission could have another 3 months to complete its investigation into state capture.
Guest: Tim Lewis
Guest: Craig Ray | Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
The British and Irish Lions are due to arrive in South Africa this weekend for their highly anticipated tour, at a time when the country is in the middle of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The team will land in Johannesburg, the current epicentre of the virus.