Should the local government elections be held?

Guest: Ebrahim Fakir - Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute.



A commission of inquiry, established to determine whether it will be possible to hold free and fair local government elections during Covid-19, will this week hear arguments for and against their postponement.

The polls are due to take place in October.



Political parties, civil society organisations and medical experts are among those who will be making submissions to the inquiry, which is headed by retired Judge Dikgang Moseneke.



It will also be inviting the Independent Electoral Commission, the Department of Health and the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 to make oral submissions.