Should the local government elections be held?

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:10
Limpopo Health MEC on their vaccine rollout success
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Phophi Ramathuba - Limpopo Health MEC
Today at 06:25
Burnout: what employers need to look out for among employees
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sharon Munyaka - executive at Siopsa
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Discovery drives vaccinations all week
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 07:07
DA urges Mboweni to use reserves to fund healthcare help to fight third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - DA Shadow Minister of Finance
Today at 07:20
private sector ready and able to help public sector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Brian Ruff - CEO at PPO Serve
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Buying food on credit is symptomatic of a bigger problem
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Roets - CEO of Debt Rescue
Today at 08:21
Understanding Shrinkflation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (SAAPA SA) welcomes robust action to curb COVID-19 Infections
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maurice Smithers
Today at 10:08
JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:22
Lockdown impact on NGOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 10:33
Bitcoin Scam
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Sex, lies and DNA: why many ‘Bothas’ in South Africa have the wrong surname
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Greeff
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Milnerton residents concerned over contamination of Rietvlei wetland Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Caroline Marx of the Milnerton Central Residents' Association about the pollution of th... 28 June 2021 6:25 PM
Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope. 28 June 2021 3:58 PM
'Return of 108 District Six claimants great victory but many more still waiting' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to District Six Working Committee (D6WC) spokesperson Karen Breytenbach about the restitution... 28 June 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma co... 28 June 2021 5:06 PM
Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Sahpra against political attacks and intimidation last night, just days after the EFF's vaccine... 28 June 2021 2:42 PM
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry. 28 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
We’re poised to launch in Nigeria in next month or 2 - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor. 28 June 2021 7:54 PM
View all Business
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Should the local government elections be held?

Should the local government elections be held?

28 June 2021 5:41 PM

Guest: Ebrahim Fakir - Director of Programmes at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute.

A commission of inquiry, established to determine whether it will be possible to hold free and fair local government elections during Covid-19, will this week hear arguments for and against their postponement.
 The polls are due to take place in October.
 
Political parties, civil society organisations and medical experts are among those who will be making submissions to the inquiry, which is headed by retired Judge Dikgang Moseneke.
 
It will also be inviting the Independent Electoral Commission, the Department of Health and the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 to make oral submissions. 


'Dragon Man' skull discovered in China could be new human species

28 June 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Dr Lee Berger

Scientists in China have unveiled a skull that is about 146,000 years old and which they believe could belong to a new species of human that is our closest evolutionary relative.
Experts are saying the Dragon Man, as it is being called, is an incredible find and rewrites what we know about our lineage as a species, as well as the history of humanity. 

Livestock on the side of the road

28 June 2021 5:51 PM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

A listener wrote in to the show saying he's recently noticed an increase in the number of livestock herds, often unattended, along the N2 from the R300 to Somerset  West.
In some cases, the animals have even been grazing on the island in the middle of the highway. He asked when the authorities are going to do something about this very dangerous, not to mention illegal, situation.

Resurgence through Nature giveaway

28 June 2021 5:09 PM

Guest: Dr Konrad van Staden about the Resurgence Through Nature giveaway.

Rietvlei closed due to pollution

28 June 2021 4:35 PM

Guest: Caroline Marx

Yesterday, the City of Cape Town announced that it was temporarily closing Rietvlei for any recreational activities because of a deterioration of the water quality.
It says it is currently trying to determine the cause of the pollution and that the vlei will remain closed until testing confirms it is safe to use again.

Managing vaccine rollout for people in their 50s

28 June 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Reintroduction of paintball markers for baboons for trial period

28 June 2021 4:08 PM

Guest: Julia Wood

The City of Cape Town says it has reintroduced for a trial period of 6 months the use of paintball markers as an aversion tool in areas on the Cape Peninsula that are adjacent to baboon troops’ natural habitat. Use of the markers resumed last Friday with ongoing oversight by CapeNature and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. The city adds that its guidelines for the management of a sustainable baboon population on the peninsula is being reviewed, under the guidance of the two organisations, and together with other stakeholders.

Book: Nation on the Couch

28 June 2021 3:59 PM

Guest: Prof Wahbie Long, an associate professor and clinical psychologist in UCT's Department of Psychology, about his book, "Nation on the Couch".

Zuma's ConCourt decision tomorrow

28 June 2021 3:38 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

The Constitutional Court says it will hand down judgment tomorrow morning in the state capture commission’s contempt of court case against former President Jacob Zuma.
 
The Zondo Commission approached the country's top court after Zuma defied its earlier ruling that he should appear before the inquiry and cooperate with its processes.
The news comes as the Gauteng High Court today ruled that the Commission could have another 3 months to complete its investigation into state capture. 

Music: Tim Lewis X Matt Davis

25 June 2021 6:14 PM

Guest: Tim Lewis

