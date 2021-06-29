ConCourt finds Zuma guilty

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Sahpra investigating Pfizer vaccinee with rare case of heart inflammation - CEO CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks with Sahpra CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela about the regulator's vaccine review process. 1 July 2021 4:36 PM
Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022 Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on the Aarto Act which was meant to come into effect on Thursday 1 July 2021. 1 July 2021 3:18 PM
Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days' Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. 1 July 2021 2:08 PM
ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the ConCourt ruling on the CR17 payments. 1 July 2021 5:28 PM
Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane. 1 July 2021 1:13 PM
City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell. 1 July 2021 10:04 AM
Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network? Refilwe Moloto interviews Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize. 1 July 2021 3:04 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access. 1 July 2021 11:50 AM
POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups. 1 July 2021 8:57 AM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
ConCourt finds Zuma guilty

ConCourt finds Zuma guilty

29 June 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick 

The country's top court has sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after defying an order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe  said Zuma had been served with an order to appear before the Commission, and therefore knew exactly what was required of him and the consequences of his actions. She said the former president had willfully defied this order, adding that there was “no sound basis” for Zuma to claim that he was being unfairly treated. The Court ruled that the former president must hand himself over to police at either Nkandla police station or Johannesburg Central within 5 days to commence serving his sentence. As the Constitutional Court is South Africa's highest court,  Zuma cannot appeal the ruling through the national judicial system.


Political Party Funding

1 July 2021 5:44 PM

Guest: Sam Sole | Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Premier Alan Winde

1 July 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Rates & Rebates

1 July 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Ian Neilson | Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance

COCT new rates comes into effect today, will their be reliff for the City's poorer residents in the form of a rates rebate? We ask the Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Alderman Ian Neilson.

Rio Tinto pulls out of KZN

1 July 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Ed Stoddard | Journalist at Business Maverick

International mining group Rio Tinto has halted operations after the assassination of their general manager Nico Swart in May. The mining company has cancelled customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals which will end up costing the KZN economy billions in revenue & thousands of job losses. All because SAPS cant do their job

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

1 July 2021 3:55 PM

Guest:Rebecca Davis

Con Court rules CR17

1 July 2021 3:26 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

The Con Court has ruled that that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to the CR17 campaign. 
The court also ruled that the Public Protector did not have the authority to investigate the matter as political parties are private entities. 

Sport: Tour de France protest and update on the UEFA EURO 2020

30 June 2021 6:08 PM

Guest: Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor

We speak to the Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray, about two big sporting events currently in the news. The first is the Tour de France, which yesterday saw riders halt the race for about a minute at one kilometre into the fourth stage in a silent protest calling for safer racing conditions after several crashes. They then rode the next 10 kilometres at a snail's pace. The first three days of racing have seen massive pile-ups, and the numerous incidents have left riders bruised and angry, and team officials fuming.  

POPIA comes into effect tomorrow

30 June 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.

The long-anticipated Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) is set to come into effect from tomorrow.
It aims to provide citizens with comprehensive data protection through legislation and is designed to give effect to the constitutional right to privacy in South Africa. 
It mirrors similar legislation elsewhere, including Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation.

Focus on Nkandla as Zuma supporters expected to flock there

30 June 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: EWN's Nkosikhona Duma 

Following yesterday's Constitutional Court judgment sentencing former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months’ in prison for, there were widespread reports that his supporters were on their way to his homestead at Nkandla to plan a so-called “resistance campaign”.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court after defying an order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.
There are conflicting reports as to whether the former president is at his home in Nkandla at the moment.

Ons Plek wins City of Cape Town award for its work

30 June 2021 5:13 PM

Guest: Pam Jackson

The City of Cape Town yesterday announced the winners of the Mayor’s Community Service Awards in 12 different categories including youth empowerment, social support, safety awareness, and community.
 Unfortunately they were not very well publicised and many communities never even heard about the option of nominating residents or local organisations who have been working at grassroots level to make a positive impact on their communities.

Ons Plek Projects were one of the winners.  It was recognised in the category for the empowerment of young women.

Sahpra investigating Pfizer vaccinee with rare case of heart inflammation - CEO

Local

Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022

Local

Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead

World

Pay back the money: Salga to consultants who failed to do work at municipalities

1 July 2021 4:52 PM

Double COVID jab seems to curb Delta variant: EMA

1 July 2021 3:32 PM

COVID-19 denialism, anti-vaxxers dominate IEC inquiry

1 July 2021 3:24 PM

