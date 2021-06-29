South Africa proposes banning intensive breeding of lions and rhinos, and ending captive lion hunts

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch' John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 29 June 2021 4:56 PM
'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days' Mandy Wiener interviews James-Brent Styan, Western Cape Provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson. 29 June 2021 4:12 PM
[LISTEN] Up in arms: Activists debate proposed changes to SA gun laws Sara-Jayne King hosts a Talking Point panel discussion on proposed amendments to firearm ownership laws. 29 June 2021 1:01 PM
South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus for his reaction to the ConCourt's ruling against Jacob Zuma. 29 June 2021 12:13 PM
Treasury must release cash to fund full-scale vaccine rollout over weekends - DA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis about the funding of the vaccine rollout. 29 June 2021 8:32 AM
'ConCourt will find Zuma guilty of contempt but appropriate sentence is tricky' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to public law expert Prof Hoolo 'Nyane about the long-anticipated ruling in Zuma's contem... 29 June 2021 7:34 AM
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19 Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub. 29 June 2021 11:18 AM
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
South Africa proposes banning intensive breeding of lions and rhinos, and ending captive lion hunts

South Africa proposes banning intensive breeding of lions and rhinos, and ending captive lion hunts

29 June 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Don Pinnock

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has proposed a draft policy which will see the country ban the intensive captive breeding of lion and rhino, captive lion hunting and trade in captive lion parts.
Writing in the Daily Maverick today, Don Pinnock says it provides the world’s most advanced definition of sustainable use of wildlife and an approach to wild animals that highlights their welfare, wellbeing and sentience.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Thabo Mbeki's return to politics

29 June 2021 5:52 PM

Guest:Prof Steven Friedman | Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)

With former president Thabo Mbeki having made a series of speeches and published several documents and proposals on governance recently, it has been suggested that he is planning a return to politics. Notably, he has criticised the ANC for its proposed amendments to Section 25 of the Constitution on expropriation  of land without compensation. He says the proposals would lead to a disincentive to invest in South Africa, which he says the country cannot afford.

Study: Vaccines likely induce strong, persistent immunity to COVID-19

29 June 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Prof Francois Venter

A study by scientists at a university in the United States has found that the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna set off a persistent immune reaction in the body that may protect it against the coronavirus for years. The findings by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis add to growing evidence that the jabs, which both employ mRNA technology, likely produce lasting immunity. As a result, those who have been immunised with these two vaccines may not need boosters as long as the virus and its variants don't mutate much more that their current forms. The study did not look at the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, but a senior author says he expects the immune response for this jab to be less durable than that produced by the mRNA vaccines.

Black Sash wants the Covid-19 SRD grant reinstated

29 June 2021 5:06 PM

Guest: Evashnee Naidu

Human rights organisation, the Black Sash, has called for social relief measures such as grant top-ups, Caregiver, and Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grants to be reinstated as a matter of urgency.

OUTA on AARTO

29 June 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Advocate Stephanie Fick

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences, known as AARTO, is due to be rolled out from Thursday, but several stakeholders say there is a lack of clarity around the new system and exactly what will be implemented.
It is supposed to create a single national system of road traffic regulation, to hold motorists to account for traffic violations, and includes a demerit system. 
One of the organisations that has been outspoken about the new regulation is OUTA, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

3:28 pm - Afternoon DCosts for restaurants and patrons of using food delivery servicesrive with John Maytham

29 June 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

Restaurants, still reeling over last year's lockdowns, have again seen on-site dining banned since Level 4 lockdown came into effect on Monday with only option being for them being to sell takeaways.
But there has been lots of talk over the past year about how much using the services of companies like Uber Eats and Mr Delivery costs both restaurants and patrons alike.

'Dragon Man' skull discovered in China could be new human species

28 June 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Dr Lee Berger

Scientists in China have unveiled a skull that is about 146,000 years old and which they believe could belong to a new species of human that is our closest evolutionary relative.
Experts are saying the Dragon Man, as it is being called, is an incredible find and rewrites what we know about our lineage as a species, as well as the history of humanity. 

Livestock on the side of the road

28 June 2021 5:51 PM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

A listener wrote in to the show saying he's recently noticed an increase in the number of livestock herds, often unattended, along the N2 from the R300 to Somerset  West.
In some cases, the animals have even been grazing on the island in the middle of the highway. He asked when the authorities are going to do something about this very dangerous, not to mention illegal, situation.

South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus

Politics

'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'

World Africa

'Rain is falling continuously. Flooding will get worse over next few days'

Local

Election monitoring groups echo calls for postponement of local govt elections

29 June 2021 5:48 PM

StatsSA says total employment decreased by 0.1%

29 June 2021 5:19 PM

Political pressure mounts on King Mswati as protests in country worsen

29 June 2021 5:12 PM

