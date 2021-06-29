Thabo Mbeki's return to politics

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily Maverick



The country's top court has sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after defying an order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe said Zuma had been served with an order to appear before the Commission, and therefore knew exactly what was required of him and the consequences of his actions. She said the former president had willfully defied this order, adding that there was “no sound basis” for Zuma to claim that he was being unfairly treated. The Court ruled that the former president must hand himself over to police at either Nkandla police station or Johannesburg Central within 5 days to commence serving his sentence. As the Constitutional Court is South Africa's highest court, Zuma cannot appeal the ruling through the national judicial system.

