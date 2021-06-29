Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land expropriation plans

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist
Today at 15:10
Spar Beacon Isle's gesture to help local restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan Brown
Today at 15:20
Storm update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James-Brent Styan
Today at 15:40
Medical negligence costs country's provincial hospitals billions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gregory Whittaker
Today at 15:50
Winter vacation student support programme to go ahead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:05
Children still lowest risk of dying from Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mark Cotton - Head Of The Children'S Infecti at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 16:20
How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent
Today at 16:55
Ons Plek wins City of Cape Town award for its work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pam Jackson
Today at 17:05
Focus on Nkandla as Zuma supporters expected to flock there
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference. 30 June 2021 12:49 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Local
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue. 30 June 2021 12:16 PM
Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the C... 30 June 2021 11:28 AM
'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area. 30 June 2021 11:12 AM
View all Politics
SA Reserve Bank turns 100 today – issues commemorative R5 coin John Maytham interviews Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management at the South African Reserve Bank. 30 June 2021 12:01 PM
Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deduction 30 June 2021 8:43 AM
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference. 30 June 2021 12:49 PM
Is your boss to blame for your burnout? Refilwe Moloto speaks to industrial psychologist Dr Sharon Munyaka about employee burnout during the pandemic. 29 June 2021 8:36 AM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Entertainment
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land expropriation plans

Thabo Mbeki’s comments on land expropriation plans

29 June 2021 5:52 PM

Guest:Prof Steven Friedman | Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)

With former president Thabo Mbeki having made a series of speeches and published several documents and proposals on governance recently, it has been suggested that he is planning a return to politics. Notably, he has criticised the ANC for its proposed amendments to Section 25 of the Constitution on expropriation  of land without compensation. He says the proposals would lead to a disincentive to invest in South Africa, which he says the country cannot afford.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

ConCourt finds Zuma guilty

29 June 2021 6:06 PM

Guest: Judith February

The country's top court has sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after defying an order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.
Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe  said Zuma had been served with an order to appear before the Commission, and therefore knew exactly what was required of him and the consequences of his actions.
She said the former president had willfully defied this order, adding that there was “no sound basis” for Zuma to claim that he was being unfairly treated.
The Court ruled that the former president must hand himself over to police at either Nkandla police station or Johannesburg Central within 5 days to commence serving his sentence.
As the Constitutional Court is South Africa's highest court,  Zuma cannot appeal the ruling through the national judicial system

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Study: Vaccines likely induce strong, persistent immunity to COVID-19

29 June 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Prof Francois Venter

A study by scientists at a university in the United States has found that the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna set off a persistent immune reaction in the body that may protect it against the coronavirus for years. The findings by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis add to growing evidence that the jabs, which both employ mRNA technology, likely produce lasting immunity. As a result, those who have been immunised with these two vaccines may not need boosters as long as the virus and its variants don't mutate much more that their current forms. The study did not look at the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, but a senior author says he expects the immune response for this jab to be less durable than that produced by the mRNA vaccines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Sash wants the Covid-19 SRD grant reinstated

29 June 2021 5:06 PM

Guest: Evashnee Naidu

Human rights organisation, the Black Sash, has called for social relief measures such as grant top-ups, Caregiver, and Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grants to be reinstated as a matter of urgency.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa proposes banning intensive breeding of lions and rhinos, and ending captive lion hunts

29 June 2021 4:36 PM

Guest: Don Pinnock

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has proposed a draft policy which will see the country ban the intensive captive breeding of lion and rhino, captive lion hunting and trade in captive lion parts.
Writing in the Daily Maverick today, Don Pinnock says it provides the world’s most advanced definition of sustainable use of wildlife and an approach to wild animals that highlights their welfare, wellbeing and sentience.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt finds Zuma guilty

29 June 2021 4:28 PM

Guest: Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

The country's top court has sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after defying an order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe  said Zuma had been served with an order to appear before the Commission, and therefore knew exactly what was required of him and the consequences of his actions.
She said the former president had willfully defied this order, adding that there was “no sound basis” for Zuma to claim that he was being unfairly treated.
The Court ruled that the former president must hand himself over to police at either Nkandla police station or Johannesburg Central within 5 days to commence serving his sentence. As the Constitutional Court is South Africa's highest court,  Zuma cannot appeal the ruling through the national judicial system.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

OUTA on AARTO

29 June 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Advocate Stephanie Fick

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences, known as AARTO, is due to be rolled out from Thursday, but several stakeholders say there is a lack of clarity around the new system and exactly what will be implemented.
It is supposed to create a single national system of road traffic regulation, to hold motorists to account for traffic violations, and includes a demerit system. 
One of the organisations that has been outspoken about the new regulation is OUTA, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

3:28 pm - Afternoon DCosts for restaurants and patrons of using food delivery servicesrive with John Maytham

29 June 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

Restaurants, still reeling over last year's lockdowns, have again seen on-site dining banned since Level 4 lockdown came into effect on Monday with only option being for them being to sell takeaways.
But there has been lots of talk over the past year about how much using the services of companies like Uber Eats and Mr Delivery costs both restaurants and patrons alike.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt finds Zuma guilty

29 June 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor  at Daily Maverick 

The country's top court has sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after defying an order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe  said Zuma had been served with an order to appear before the Commission, and therefore knew exactly what was required of him and the consequences of his actions. She said the former president had willfully defied this order, adding that there was “no sound basis” for Zuma to claim that he was being unfairly treated. The Court ruled that the former president must hand himself over to police at either Nkandla police station or Johannesburg Central within 5 days to commence serving his sentence. As the Constitutional Court is South Africa's highest court,  Zuma cannot appeal the ruling through the national judicial system.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Dragon Man' skull discovered in China could be new human species

28 June 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Dr Lee Berger

Scientists in China have unveiled a skull that is about 146,000 years old and which they believe could belong to a new species of human that is our closest evolutionary relative.
Experts are saying the Dragon Man, as it is being called, is an incredible find and rewrites what we know about our lineage as a species, as well as the history of humanity. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

