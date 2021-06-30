Storm update

Guest: James-Brent Styan



The Western Cape government says several areas across the province have reported storm damage this morning following the weather warnings received yesterday.

It says the worst has been along the Garden Route, where strong winds damaged several houses and structures, and there have also been reports of power outages and large numbers of trees that have blown over in that region.



Conditions are expected to remain cold and wet for the largest parts of the province until Sunday.



No major incidents were reported overnight in the City of Cape Town beyond some additional flooding.

We speak to James-Brent Styan, spokesperson for Anton Bredell, the Western Cape's minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning.