How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?

Not-for-profit news agency, Ground Up, decided to do some research into how risky it is to take public transport in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It used a carbon dioxide meter as a proxy to measure how much of one another’s air we breath in while travelling in minibus taxis, trains and buses
COCT new rates comes into effect today, will their be reliff for the City's poorer residents in the form of a rates rebate? We ask the Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Alderman Ian Neilson.
International mining group Rio Tinto has halted operations after the assassination of their general manager Nico Swart in May. The mining company has cancelled customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals which will end up costing the KZN economy billions in revenue & thousands of job losses. All because SAPS cant do their job
The Con Court has ruled that that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to the CR17 campaign.
The court also ruled that the Public Protector did not have the authority to investigate the matter as political parties are private entities.
We speak to the Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray, about two big sporting events currently in the news. The first is the Tour de France, which yesterday saw riders halt the race for about a minute at one kilometre into the fourth stage in a silent protest calling for safer racing conditions after several crashes. They then rode the next 10 kilometres at a snail's pace. The first three days of racing have seen massive pile-ups, and the numerous incidents have left riders bruised and angry, and team officials fuming.
The long-anticipated Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) is set to come into effect from tomorrow.
It aims to provide citizens with comprehensive data protection through legislation and is designed to give effect to the constitutional right to privacy in South Africa.
It mirrors similar legislation elsewhere, including Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation.
Following yesterday's Constitutional Court judgment sentencing former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months’ in prison for, there were widespread reports that his supporters were on their way to his homestead at Nkandla to plan a so-called “resistance campaign”.
Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court after defying an order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.
There are conflicting reports as to whether the former president is at his home in Nkandla at the moment.