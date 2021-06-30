How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
Zuma's latest legal gambit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Grant
Today at 15:20
Kitchen Republik incubator for chefs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lisa Meyer
Today at 15:40
Discovery Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 15:50
Update of process to remove Public Protector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:05
High-profile women want action to stop online abuse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carmen Maarman
Today at 17:05
Eswatini protest continue
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
Rugby - two big rugby games tonight and tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xola Ntshinga - Sports Reporter at Supersport And Talk Radio 702
Today at 17:45
Music: Jethro Tait
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jethro Tait
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association (Sama). 2 July 2021 2:56 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Andrew Merryweather who was left paralysed after a brutal assault in 2006. 2 July 2021 1:20 PM
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator. 2 July 2021 3:01 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!) CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Phithizela... 2 July 2021 10:35 AM
Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how... Refilwe Moloto interviews Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year. 2 July 2021 10:26 AM
'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Salim Parker from UCT's Division of Infectious Diseases and H... 2 July 2021 7:50 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?

How risky is public public transport for infectious diseases?

30 June 2021 5:06 PM

Guest: James Stent

Not-for-profit news agency, Ground Up, decided to do some research into how risky it is to take public transport in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It used a carbon dioxide meter as a proxy to measure how much of one another’s air we breath in while travelling in minibus taxis, trains and buses


Damon Galgut

1 July 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Damon Galgut, Author of The Promise

Political Party Funding

1 July 2021 5:44 PM

Guest: Sam Sole | Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Premier Alan Winde

1 July 2021 4:34 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Rates & Rebates

1 July 2021 4:23 PM

Guest: Ian Neilson | Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance

COCT new rates comes into effect today, will their be reliff for the City's poorer residents in the form of a rates rebate? We ask the Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Alderman Ian Neilson.

Rio Tinto pulls out of KZN

1 July 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Ed Stoddard | Journalist at Business Maverick

International mining group Rio Tinto has halted operations after the assassination of their general manager Nico Swart in May. The mining company has cancelled customer contracts at Richards Bay Minerals which will end up costing the KZN economy billions in revenue & thousands of job losses. All because SAPS cant do their job

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

1 July 2021 3:55 PM

Guest:Rebecca Davis

Con Court rules CR17

1 July 2021 3:26 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

The Con Court has ruled that that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to the CR17 campaign. 
The court also ruled that the Public Protector did not have the authority to investigate the matter as political parties are private entities. 

Sport: Tour de France protest and update on the UEFA EURO 2020

30 June 2021 6:08 PM

Guest: Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor

We speak to the Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray, about two big sporting events currently in the news. The first is the Tour de France, which yesterday saw riders halt the race for about a minute at one kilometre into the fourth stage in a silent protest calling for safer racing conditions after several crashes. They then rode the next 10 kilometres at a snail's pace. The first three days of racing have seen massive pile-ups, and the numerous incidents have left riders bruised and angry, and team officials fuming.  

POPIA comes into effect tomorrow

30 June 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.

The long-anticipated Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) is set to come into effect from tomorrow.
It aims to provide citizens with comprehensive data protection through legislation and is designed to give effect to the constitutional right to privacy in South Africa. 
It mirrors similar legislation elsewhere, including Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation.

Focus on Nkandla as Zuma supporters expected to flock there

30 June 2021 5:25 PM

Guest: EWN's Nkosikhona Duma 

Following yesterday's Constitutional Court judgment sentencing former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months’ in prison for, there were widespread reports that his supporters were on their way to his homestead at Nkandla to plan a so-called “resistance campaign”.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court after defying an order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.
There are conflicting reports as to whether the former president is at his home in Nkandla at the moment.

Trending

Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling

Politics

Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed

Local

Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights for 3 weeks

2 July 2021 3:14 PM

'Mother of all superspreader events'- UDM's Holomisa on local govt elections

2 July 2021 2:45 PM

Supporters camp outside Jacob Zuma's home ahead of police handover deadline

2 July 2021 2:40 PM

