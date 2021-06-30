Sport: Tour de France protest and update on the UEFA EURO 2020

Guest: EWN's Nkosikhona Duma



Following yesterday's Constitutional Court judgment sentencing former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months’ in prison for, there were widespread reports that his supporters were on their way to his homestead at Nkandla to plan a so-called “resistance campaign”.



Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court after defying an order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

There are conflicting reports as to whether the former president is at his home in Nkandla at the moment.

