Discovery Health

Guest: Lisa Meyer



Salt River based organisation, Kitchen Republik, is a social upliftment project for new chefs that got underway at the end of November 2019.

After a short pause in operations at the start of lockdown last year, they got going in earnest again about a year ago and have had some 20 chefs pass through since then.

It aims to provide them with a platform to develop brand awareness and gain knowledge so that they can go out and start their own businesses.



In the process, the chefs have access to an online meal delivery service, are provided with kitchen space, connected with clients, and given ingredients, with Kitchen Republik taking on all the financial risks.

