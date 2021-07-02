High-profile women want action to stop online abuse

Guest: Sarah Hoffman
More than 200 high-profile women, including Thandiwe Newton and Emma Watson, have signed an open letter asking for concrete action to be taken to tackle abuse on social media platforms.
The letter was published at the UN Generation Equality Forum and was addressed to the chief executives of Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter, and asked them to "urgently prioritise the safety of women" on their platforms.
Guest: Jethro Tait
In our final slot today, we're speak to Cape Town singer and songwriter, Jethro Tait.
He started playing the guitar at the age of 13 and later forming a garage band with Matthew Mole, and after signing a publishing deal with Universal Publishing in 2013, he took his first step into the industry as a songwriter.
He's since penned songs for The Voice season 2 winner, Craig Lucas, as well as Majozi, Mathew Gold and Richard Stirton.
In 2014 Jethro joined a boyband named ‘FOUR’ who went on to win The X Factor South Africa. The group went on to share the stage with international acts like One Direction and Nicki Minaj before deciding to part ways and pursue solo careers.
Guest: Xola Ntshinga | Sports Reporter at Supersport And Talk Radio 702
We speak to rugby presenter, Xola Ntshinga, about two big matches that are due to take place this weekend. The first will see the Springboks play against Georgia, that match getting underway at 19h today at Loftus Versveld. The second will see the British & Irish Lions play the Sigma Lions at Ellis Park at 18h tomorrow.
Guest: Peter Fabricius
The government of eSwatini says its called in the army to restore order after days of violent protests against the country's absolute monarch. There has been sporadic demonstrations against against King Mswati III over the past week, which protestors accusing his on being an autocratic and using the country's money to fund his lavish lifestyle.
We speak to actress, Carmen Maarman,who will be sharing her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.
Carmen is best known to television audiences for her starring role as Maggie in the kykNET sitcom, Lui Maar Op, Belinda.
She's also known in theatre circles for playing Sureya Samsodien in the comedy musical Aunty Merle, The Musical.
And she's currently acting in the SABC2 show, Die Sentrum, in which she plays one of the lead roles as Kelly van Rensburg.
Guest: Dr Ronald Whelan | Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
A day after the Constitutional Court dismissed the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid to uphold her report on the Bosasa donation to the CR17 presidential election campaign, we speak to EWN's Babalo Ndenze about the DA's attempts to have her removed from office.
Following the party's request, a panel of independent experts in February recommended an inquiry into misconduct and incompetence, two of the three constitutional grounds, alongside incapacity, for her removal from office by parliament.
The parliamentary Section 194 inquiry committee has been established and parties have nominated their representatives. All that’s left is for the committee to set a date for its first meeting
Guest: Lisa Meyer
Salt River based organisation, Kitchen Republik, is a social upliftment project for new chefs that got underway at the end of November 2019.
After a short pause in operations at the start of lockdown last year, they got going in earnest again about a year ago and have had some 20 chefs pass through since then.
It aims to provide them with a platform to develop brand awareness and gain knowledge so that they can go out and start their own businesses.
In the process, the chefs have access to an online meal delivery service, are provided with kitchen space, connected with clients, and given ingredients, with Kitchen Republik taking on all the financial risks.
Guest: Dr James Grant, a practicing advocate of the High Court of South Africa.
New24 is reporting that former President Jacob Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for the recission of the Constitutional Court ruling that he be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt of court.
His legal team will reportedly make the application in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in what is seen as a final attempt to avert going to prison.
Zuma is due to hand himself over to start his sentence on Sunday.