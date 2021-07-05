Cars with Juliet McGuire: Honda Fitto

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Impact of lockdown leisure travel ban from Gauteng on KZN tourism
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brett Tungay - Chair at Fedhasa East Coast
Guests
Brett Tungay - Chair at Fedhasa East Coast
125
Today at 05:10
ANC NEC held special meeting to discuss concerns on Zuma and Magashule
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
125
Today at 05:46
Equal Education goes back to court over school feeding schemes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tshego Phala - Executive Director at Equal Education Law Centre
Guests
Tshego Phala - Executive Director at Equal Education Law Centre
125
Today at 06:10
What does Interpol red notice mean for Gupta's and justice in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
125
Today at 06:25
Funerals are becoming more expensive during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Unathi Saul - Co-founder at Abaveleli Funeral Directors
Guests
Unathi Saul - Co-founder at Abaveleli Funeral Directors
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: What to make of the race between Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
125
Today at 07:07
Pudemo brands SADC's eSwatini visit a farce
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
125
Today at 07:20
Covid-19 second jab
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
ANC NEC in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
125
Today at 08:21
City of Cape Town's green-lid bins for recycling will not be emptied for now
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
125
Today at 09:20
Why the police were right not to act on Nkandla covid defiance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
125
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:50
Why does Jacob Zuma still have VIP security - Security Analyst and Former Mandela Body Guard Conroy Herandien
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Conroy Herandien - Security Analyst at Independent
Guests
Conroy Herandien - Security Analyst at Independent
125
Today at 10:15
The world's best school principal is South African
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa - Principal at Rathaga Primary School
Guests
Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa - Principal at Rathaga Primary School
125
Today at 10:30
SA's first black female brewery owner forced to call it quits
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
125
Today at 11:05
40 years of Aids: a reflection on this pandemic anniversary
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up