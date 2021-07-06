UK's opening up plans

Guest: Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Guest: Dr Els Broens
Guest: Faranaaz Veriava
Guest: Karyn Maughan
Guest: Carien du Plessis | Journalist
John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research.
Guest: Nathan Geffen | Editor at Ground Up
Ivermectin, a medication normally used to treat many types of parasite infestations, has been controversially touted as a wonder drug in the treatment of Covid-19.
But GroundUp says results from the largest trial yet comparing it with a placebo, published on Friday, found there was statistically no significant benefit from its use, but that there could be possible harm.
It says however that the trial is too small to definitively settle questions about ivermectin’s safety and efficacy.
Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guest: Dugald McDonald, South African former rugby union player and author
Guest: Professor Francois Venter, Former Senior member of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) | Head of the Ezintsha health unit at the University of the Witwatersrand