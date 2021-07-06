Zuma's Pietermaritzburg High Court application

Guest: Nathan Geffen | Editor at Ground Up



Ivermectin, a medication normally used to treat many types of parasite infestations, has been controversially touted as a wonder drug in the treatment of Covid-19.

But GroundUp says results from the largest trial yet comparing it with a placebo, published on Friday, found there was statistically no significant benefit from its use, but that there could be possible harm.

It says however that the trial is too small to definitively settle questions about ivermectin’s safety and efficacy.

