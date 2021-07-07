RASA on TERS

Cosatu and the Restaurant Association of SA say an in-principle agreement was reached at the National Economic Development and Labour Council, Nedlac to reinstate temporary employer/employee relief scheme or TERS.
But the acting spokesperson for the Department of Employment and Labour, Musa Zondo, says this is still to be confirmed by Cabinet which is expected to meet on the matter today.
He added that a decision still needs to be taken on which industries may benefit.
TERS payments commenced at the start of hard lockdown last year to workers negatively affected by Covid-19 restrictions, and were suspended in March.
We speak to RASA's CEO, Wendy Alberts.
