RASA on TERS

Today at 16:20
Research shows insurers cashed in on Covid
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:55
WCED on school feeding scheme
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:05
COURT ACTION ON ZUMA
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Covid threat to rugby world
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
New stage for SKA + Meerkat discovers gas-rich galaxy group
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Latest Local
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect. 7 July 2021 1:46 PM
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
View all Local
R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze. 7 July 2021 11:40 AM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
Health Dept's 'special vaccine' circular quickly withdrawn 'in bizarre fashion' Refilwe Moloto talks to Health Justice Initiative's Fatima Hassan about the bizarre incident that got public backlash on Tuesday. 7 July 2021 9:18 AM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
View all Business
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all Sport
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research. 6 July 2021 4:46 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
RASA on TERS

RASA on TERS

7 July 2021 3:58 PM

Cosatu and the Restaurant Association of SA say an in-principle agreement was reached at the National Economic Development and Labour Council, Nedlac to reinstate temporary employer/employee relief scheme or TERS.

But the acting spokesperson for the Department of Employment and Labour, Musa Zondo, says this is still to be confirmed by Cabinet which is expected to meet on the matter today.
He added that a decision still needs to be taken on which industries may benefit.

TERS payments commenced at the start of hard lockdown last year to workers negatively affected by Covid-19 restrictions, and were suspended in March.
We speak to RASA's CEO, Wendy Alberts.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Study suggests pets can catch Covid from their owners

6 July 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Dr Els Broens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education activists and school governing bodies continue fight for school meals for learners

6 July 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Faranaaz Veriava

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's Pietermaritzburg High Court application

6 July 2021 5:24 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK's opening up plans

6 July 2021 5:16 PM

Guest: Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma and the ANC NEC meeting

6 July 2021 5:13 PM

Guest: Carien du Plessis | Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study

6 July 2021 4:45 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ivermectin: evidence suggests no benefit against Covid-19

6 July 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Nathan Geffen | Editor at Ground Up

Ivermectin, a medication normally used to treat many types of parasite infestations, has been controversially touted as a wonder drug in the treatment of Covid-19.
But GroundUp says results from the largest trial yet comparing it with a placebo, published on Friday, found there was statistically no significant benefit from its use, but that there could be possible harm.
It says however that the trial is too small to definitively settle questions about ivermectin’s safety and efficacy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CTICC mass Vaccination Centre of Hope opens tommorrow

6 July 2021 3:39 PM

Guest: Dr Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ja-Nee The Story Beyond The Game

5 July 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Dugald McDonald, South African former rugby union player and author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town

Local

ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect

Local Politics

SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year

Business Opinion Politics

All eyes on Police Minister Cele as deadline draws closer for Zuma arrest

7 July 2021 4:24 PM

'Zuma is going to prison - he’s been convicted, he’s a criminal' - law expert

7 July 2021 3:46 PM

Treasury: Govt’s wage offer to public servants will break compensation ceiling

7 July 2021 3:30 PM

