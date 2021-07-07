Implications of US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TikTok Myth or Truth: Will Lettuce water put you to sleep?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Health: South Africa’s vaccine missteps and what needs to be done now
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Martin Veller - Former Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 05:10
TERS payments during level 4
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Matthew Parks - Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
Today at 05:46
Impact of taxi violence on the transformation vision for Bellville CBD
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Today at 06:25
Plea for sheltering for clinic visitors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Antonio Serra - Chairperson at Bothasig Residents Association
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : [digitisation of sports marketing]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Today at 07:20
Taxi violence on the rise again?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How the Zuma stalemate might have been resolved
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon
Today at 09:15
SA sportspeople and vaccinations. The argument for getting our sports heroes vaxxed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynona Louw - Sports scientist and Rugby Writer at Cape Times
Today at 09:40
Eswatini protests – what is happening in the country?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:20
Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA - Go easy on scooter delivery people
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hein Jonker - Editor & Chief Instructor at Bike Talk, Motorcycle Magazine, Academy And Events
Today at 10:30
Stop the killer robots
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gugu Dube - Researcher and spokesperson at Stop Killer Robots campaign
Today at 11:05
The end of the five day week
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 17:05
Update with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody After hours of speculation, a convoy of cars left the Nkandla compound and the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted a statement. 8 July 2021 12:21 AM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect. 7 July 2021 1:46 PM
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Surprise! Surprise! Research shows insurers cashed in on the Covid-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 7 July 2021 6:15 PM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research. 6 July 2021 4:46 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Implications of US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Implications of US withdrawal from Afghanistan

7 July 2021 5:06 PM

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after almost 20 years on the ground has stoked fears of a resurgence of the Taliban.
They have reportedly seized one district after another in recent days, overrunning bases housing Afghan government troops.

Experts are also concerned that the US withdrawal also gives al-Qaeda an opportunity to rebuild its network and once again be able to plot attacks around the world.
We speak to Prof Paul Cornish, visiting professor at LSE Ideas, London School of Economics, an Associate Fellow at the Council on Geostrategy, and a specialist on Afghanistan.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Covid threat to rugby world

7 July 2021 6:48 PM

The continuation of British & Irish Lions 2021 tour of South Africa remains in balance after a spate of positive Covid-19 tests in the Springbok and Bulls camps plunged the fixtures into disarray. 
 
The visitors have played just 1 one game in the series and are due to play the second today, with kick off at Ellis Park at 18h this evening.
But the Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray, says the increasingly pointed question is whether this tour will make it to games six, seven and eight — the three Tests against the Springboks - after the Bok camp registered 11 positive Covid cases in the past two days.
We speak to him about this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court action on Zuma arrest

7 July 2021 6:42 PM

Karyn Maughan. Legal journalist: News24. and  Nkosikhona Duma. EWN reporter. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WCED on school feeding scheme

7 July 2021 5:50 PM

Yesterday on the show we spoke to Secion 27's Faranaaz Veriava about an upcoming court case to continue fighting for school meals for learners.
The organisation, together with the Equal Education Law Centre, are representing Equal Education and the school governing bodies of two schools in Limpopo.
They say the Department of Basic Education and provincial education departments are failing to rollout the National School Nutrition Programme to all eligible learners in South Africa.

In the interview, Veriava suggested that the Western Cape Education Department was also not a good performer in terms of providing food parcels to children when they are not in school.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Research shows insurers cashed in on Covid

7 July 2021 5:25 PM

New research conducted on behalf of Insurance Claims Africa or ICA has found that the short-term insurance industry earned record profits during the pandemic, while clients suffered because on non-payment of claims.
The ICA's CEO, Ryan Woolley, says many of the businesses waiting for their claims to be paid out have already closed, resulting in a negative impact on the economy, and adding to an already alarming unemployment rate.
Insurance Claims Africa is representing over 850 claimants in their ongoing fight to receive final payments from insurers.
 
We speak to Ryan Woolley about this and other findings in the research

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Lambda Covid variant has caught the attention of health authorities

7 July 2021 5:17 PM

Dr Richards Lessells,Infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of Kwazulu Natal.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How and when did socks become part of fashion

7 July 2021 4:58 PM

Nicola Cooper | Trends Analyst at Nicola Cooper and Associates

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RASA on TERS

7 July 2021 3:58 PM

Cosatu and the Restaurant Association of SA say an in-principle agreement was reached at the National Economic Development and Labour Council, Nedlac to reinstate temporary employer/employee relief scheme or TERS.

But the acting spokesperson for the Department of Employment and Labour, Musa Zondo, says this is still to be confirmed by Cabinet which is expected to meet on the matter today.
He added that a decision still needs to be taken on which industries may benefit.

TERS payments commenced at the start of hard lockdown last year to workers negatively affected by Covid-19 restrictions, and were suspended in March.
We speak to RASA's CEO, Wendy Alberts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Study suggests pets can catch Covid from their owners

6 July 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Dr Els Broens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education activists and school governing bodies continue fight for school meals for learners

6 July 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Faranaaz Veriava

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody

Politics

Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town

Local

All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Motorcade leaves Nkandla homestead but no confirmation of Zuma's presence

7 July 2021 11:48 PM

If there's an emergency, we would know - Zuma supporters stop ambulance

7 July 2021 11:14 PM

VIDEO: Zuma supporters outside Nkandla homestead after curfew

7 July 2021 10:46 PM

