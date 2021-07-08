New stage for SKA + Meerkat discovers gas-rich galaxy group

Construction is due to get underway in both Australia and the Karoo here in South Africa, on the Square Kilometre Array, the world's largest radio telescope network.

The two telescopes are currently referred to as SKA-Low and SKA-Mid which describes the radio frequency range they will each cover.

The cost of building them, together with the associated operations and business-enabling functions, over the period 2021 to 2030 will be slightly under €2 billion, or almost R34 billion.



This week, the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, SARAO, also announced that the MeerKAT radio telescope, a precursor to the SKA, has discovered a group of 20 gas-rich galaxies.

It says its rare to detect a group with this amount of members and so much neutral hydrogen, suggesting that it is still in the process of assembling.



We speak to SARAO's chief technologist, Professor Justin Jonas.