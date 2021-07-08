Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Philippe Kjellgren
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
PK Kjellgren
Today at 13:35
Muizenberg Corner Surf Shop turns 50
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Peter Wright
Today at 13:45
Movie Club - SA reality show "Thrivors"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ryan Christians
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - World allergy day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Thulja Trikamjee
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Cape Town will become the first Southern African city to host the all-electric Formula E racing series
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Iain Banner - Chairman at e-Movement
Today at 15:50
Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Andrew McKechnie
Today at 16:05
PMB Zuma Judgement and the way forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 16:20
Taxi ceasefire in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With Selwyn Bartlett
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Selwyn Bartlett
Today at 17:05
PEOPLE AGED BETWEEN 35 & 49 CAN REGISTER FOR COVID JABS FROM 15 JULY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laura López González
Today at 17:20
Vaccination Sites in Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.
Today at 17:45
UPDATE: A new South African documentary, The State of the Arts – The Forgotten Industry (struggles faced by some of the country’s entertainment and live-performing artists during the Covid-19)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrien Conradie - Director at The State of the Arts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Zuma goes to jail

Zuma goes to jail

8 July 2021 3:29 PM

John speaks to Jeff Wicks Investigative reporter: News24.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Highest rate of school dropout in 20 years

8 July 2021 7:43 PM

Merle Mansfield Director  at DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SATSA initiative to get double vaxed Brits to holiday in SA

8 July 2021 6:04 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on inbound tourism to South Africa and consequently on the economy.
Stats SA says that in 2020, the volume of tourists decreased by 72,6% from 10,2 million in 2019 to just 2,8 million last year. 

Tourists from the UK have traditionally topped the overseas visitors list, which is why the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, SATSA, is undertaking an initiative to get double vaccinated Brits to be able to holiday here.
We speak to its CEO, David Frost.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma goes to prison

8 July 2021 5:55 PM

Last night, just before the midnight deadline given by the Constitutional Court, former president Jacob Zuma was taken to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to start his jail term. 
He was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment for contempt of court over his refusal to appear before the state capture commission.

Zuma was meant to hand himself over to police on Sunday the 4th of June, failing which the police had three days to arrest him.
We speak to Richard Calland, a political analyst and associate professor of public law at UCT.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update with Alan Winde

8 July 2021 5:23 PM

We speak to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for an update on Covid-19 cases and vaccinations in the province.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dutch crime reporter fighting for life after shooting

8 July 2021 4:29 PM

Well-known Dutch crime reporter, Peter de Vries, is still fighting for his life in hospital after being gunned down on a street in Amsterdam after leaving a TV station on Tuesday evening.

The 64-year-old is famous for his work exposing the criminal underworld, reporting on some of the most renowned criminals in the Netherlands, and solving cold cases.

He had received numerous threats in the past in connection with several cases.
  Following the shooting, the mayor of Amsterdam described de Vries as a "national hero" and a "courageous journalist who tirelessly sought justice". Police say 3 suspects have been detained including the possible shooter.

To find out more we speak to journalist Sebastiaan Gottlieb.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

8 July 2021 4:28 PM

Our weekly chat with the Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis about stories in the news.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New stage for SKA + Meerkat discovers gas-rich galaxy group

8 July 2021 3:17 PM

Construction is due to get underway in both Australia and the Karoo here in South Africa, on the Square Kilometre Array, the world's largest radio telescope network.
The two telescopes are currently referred to as SKA-Low and SKA-Mid which describes the radio frequency range they will each cover.
The cost of building them, together with the associated operations and business-enabling functions, over the period 2021 to 2030 will be slightly under €2 billion, or almost R34 billion. 

This week, the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, SARAO, also announced that the MeerKAT radio telescope, a precursor to the SKA, has discovered a group of 20 gas-rich galaxies.
It says its rare to detect a group with this amount of members and so much neutral hydrogen, suggesting that it is still in the process of assembling.

We speak to SARAO's chief technologist, Professor Justin Jonas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid threat to rugby world

7 July 2021 6:48 PM

The continuation of British & Irish Lions 2021 tour of South Africa remains in balance after a spate of positive Covid-19 tests in the Springbok and Bulls camps plunged the fixtures into disarray. 
 
The visitors have played just 1 one game in the series and are due to play the second today, with kick off at Ellis Park at 18h this evening.
But the Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray, says the increasingly pointed question is whether this tour will make it to games six, seven and eight — the three Tests against the Springboks - after the Bok camp registered 11 positive Covid cases in the past two days.
We speak to him about this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court action on Zuma arrest

7 July 2021 6:42 PM

Karyn Maughan. Legal journalist: News24. and  Nkosikhona Duma. EWN reporter. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

