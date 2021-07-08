Zuma goes to jail

John speaks to Jeff Wicks Investigative reporter: News24.
Merle Mansfield Director at DGMT's Zero Dropout Campaign.
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on inbound tourism to South Africa and consequently on the economy.
Stats SA says that in 2020, the volume of tourists decreased by 72,6% from 10,2 million in 2019 to just 2,8 million last year.
Tourists from the UK have traditionally topped the overseas visitors list, which is why the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, SATSA, is undertaking an initiative to get double vaccinated Brits to be able to holiday here.
We speak to its CEO, David Frost.
Last night, just before the midnight deadline given by the Constitutional Court, former president Jacob Zuma was taken to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to start his jail term.
He was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment for contempt of court over his refusal to appear before the state capture commission.
Zuma was meant to hand himself over to police on Sunday the 4th of June, failing which the police had three days to arrest him.
We speak to Richard Calland, a political analyst and associate professor of public law at UCT.
We speak to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for an update on Covid-19 cases and vaccinations in the province.
Well-known Dutch crime reporter, Peter de Vries, is still fighting for his life in hospital after being gunned down on a street in Amsterdam after leaving a TV station on Tuesday evening.
The 64-year-old is famous for his work exposing the criminal underworld, reporting on some of the most renowned criminals in the Netherlands, and solving cold cases.
He had received numerous threats in the past in connection with several cases.
Following the shooting, the mayor of Amsterdam described de Vries as a "national hero" and a "courageous journalist who tirelessly sought justice". Police say 3 suspects have been detained including the possible shooter.
To find out more we speak to journalist Sebastiaan Gottlieb.
Our weekly chat with the Daily Maverick's Rebecca Davis about stories in the news.
Construction is due to get underway in both Australia and the Karoo here in South Africa, on the Square Kilometre Array, the world's largest radio telescope network.
The two telescopes are currently referred to as SKA-Low and SKA-Mid which describes the radio frequency range they will each cover.
The cost of building them, together with the associated operations and business-enabling functions, over the period 2021 to 2030 will be slightly under €2 billion, or almost R34 billion.
This week, the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, SARAO, also announced that the MeerKAT radio telescope, a precursor to the SKA, has discovered a group of 20 gas-rich galaxies.
It says its rare to detect a group with this amount of members and so much neutral hydrogen, suggesting that it is still in the process of assembling.
We speak to SARAO's chief technologist, Professor Justin Jonas.
The continuation of British & Irish Lions 2021 tour of South Africa remains in balance after a spate of positive Covid-19 tests in the Springbok and Bulls camps plunged the fixtures into disarray.
The visitors have played just 1 one game in the series and are due to play the second today, with kick off at Ellis Park at 18h this evening.
But the Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray, says the increasingly pointed question is whether this tour will make it to games six, seven and eight — the three Tests against the Springboks - after the Bok camp registered 11 positive Covid cases in the past two days.
We speak to him about this.
Karyn Maughan. Legal journalist: News24. and Nkosikhona Duma. EWN reporter.