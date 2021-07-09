Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on inbound tourism to South Africa and consequently on the economy.

Stats SA says that in 2020, the volume of tourists decreased by 72,6% from 10,2 million in 2019 to just 2,8 million last year.



Tourists from the UK have traditionally topped the overseas visitors list, which is why the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, SATSA, is undertaking an initiative to get double vaccinated Brits to be able to holiday here.

We speak to its CEO, David Frost.

