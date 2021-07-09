Vaccination Sites in Western Cape

Streaming issues? Report here
Sara-Jayne King Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile:
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lehlogonolo Machaba
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE:
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jethro Tait
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Vaccinations for people over 35 to begin in August CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
View all Local
[VIDEOS] Protests by Zuma supporters spread across KZN Supporters of imprisoned former president Jacob Zuma are calling for his release with protests in and around Durban on Friday. 9 July 2021 6:08 PM
'Zuma has no hope of a rescission succeeding in ConCourt' News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to Zain Johnson about Jacob Zuma's failure to stay his arrest and where to now. 9 July 2021 5:55 PM
Ace Magashule loses court bid to overturn his ANC suspension Mandy Wiener talks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the ruling by Judge Jody Kollapen on Friday. 9 July 2021 1:29 PM
View all Politics
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
View all Business
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Vaccination Sites in Western Cape

Vaccination Sites in Western Cape

9 July 2021 7:21 PM

 Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Jabs for 35-49 year olds

9 July 2021 6:32 PM

Laura López González - health journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zain Johnson chats to Selwyn Bartlett ahead of Sunday's #ANHourWith gig on Capetalk

9 July 2021 6:28 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi ceasefire in Cape Town

9 July 2021 6:25 PM

Daylin Mitchell | MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PMB Zuma judgment and the way forward

9 July 2021 4:58 PM

Karyn Maughan Legal journalist: News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis

9 July 2021 4:24 PM

Zain speaks to Andrew McKechnie Professor at Univeristy of Pretoria department of zoology and entomology.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Return of the roadhouse: CT restaurant first sells at traffic light, now doing roadhouse

9 July 2021 4:13 PM

Zain speaks to Malcolm Sheppard Owner at Bread and Butter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CT will become the first Southern African city to host the all-electric Formula E racing series

9 July 2021 3:53 PM

Zain speaks to Iain  Banner Chairman at e-Movement.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Highest rate of school dropout in 20 years

8 July 2021 7:43 PM

Merle Mansfield Director  at DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SATSA initiative to get double vaxed Brits to holiday in SA

8 July 2021 6:04 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on inbound tourism to South Africa and consequently on the economy.
Stats SA says that in 2020, the volume of tourists decreased by 72,6% from 10,2 million in 2019 to just 2,8 million last year. 

Tourists from the UK have traditionally topped the overseas visitors list, which is why the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, SATSA, is undertaking an initiative to get double vaccinated Brits to be able to holiday here.
We speak to its CEO, David Frost.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No chance of Ramaphosa moving SA from Level 4 restrictions - Prof Van den Heever

Local

Vaccinations for 35-49 age group begin in August - registrations open next week

Local

Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner

Local World Sport Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 9 July 2021

10 July 2021 7:51 AM

G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform

10 July 2021 7:44 AM

Biden tells Putin to 'take action' against ransomware groups

9 July 2021 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA