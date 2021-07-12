Policing widespread unrest

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:05
Mantashe says SA can't ditch fossil fuels
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 16:20
Organisation says the abuse of alcohol needs a realistic solution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Louw
Today at 16:45
Nature Resurgence winner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adrian Gardiner - Co-Chairman at The Mantis Collection
Today at 16:55
Launch of Nedbank Business Ignite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Shannon - Executive: Professional and Small Business Banking at Nedbank
Today at 17:05
ConCourt hears Zuma's rescission request
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Identifying and prosecuting protesters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates
Today at 17:45
The importance of spelling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Victor Houliston - Professor at Head Of English, Wits
No Items to show
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots CapeTalk will carry the address live when it happens. The Presidency has yet to confirm the time of the address. 12 July 2021 3:51 PM
WC motorists urged to drive with caution as heavy downpours cause flooding Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to provincial Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan about the Western Cape we... 12 July 2021 3:43 PM
SA mourns the loss of beloved Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya Friends and fans pay tribute to Lesego Semenya, known as LesDaChef, who has died following complications related to Covid-19. 12 July 2021 2:08 PM
View all Local
ConCourt made "fundamentally rescindable errors" in Zuma contempt ruling - Mpofu Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze about Jacob Zuma's ConCourt rescission applic... 12 July 2021 3:01 PM
'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry' Mandy Wiener talks to Isobel Fry, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute about the reasons at the heart of the un... 12 July 2021 3:00 PM
'Nothing ethnic here' - Zuma foundation slams claims of 'ethnic mobilisation' The Jacob Zuma Foundation has hit back at President Cyril Ramaphosa after he claimed that the violent pro-Zuma protests are based... 12 July 2021 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Levelled up your small biz this year? Nedbank Business Ignite is looking for you CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to business growth expert Matsi Modise about the launch of Nedbank Business Ignite 20... 12 July 2021 10:37 AM
37 trucks destroyed so far, drivers traumatised - Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talks to Refilwe Moloto about the impact on employees and economy - 'loss of assets 'is the tip of the iceberg'. 12 July 2021 6:33 AM
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
View all Business
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
View all Sport
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Zille slammed for 'insulting' opinion on Zuma, democracy and "African cultures" Helen Zille has once again drawn strong criticism online - this time for a personal essay about Jacob Zuma and constitutionalism i... 11 July 2021 2:54 PM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Policing widespread unrest

Policing widespread unrest

12 July 2021 3:37 PM

Rioting that started following the arrest last week of former president Jacob Zuma has spread across KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.
It has seen looting, busses and trucks torched, businesses shuttered and transport networks halted as cities and towns faced with angry crowds have all but shut down.
Police say criminals are taking advantage of the chaos of the pro-Zuma protests.
Speaking on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the authorities will take strict action against the rioters, but that failed to stem the violence.
The Constitutional Court began a sitting today to hear Zuma’s application to have his conviction and sentencing overturned. 
We speak to Dr. Guy Lamb, a criminologist at Stellenbosch University's Department of Political Science, about how difficult it is to police such widespread unrest.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Update on protests

12 July 2021 4:16 PM

For an update on the situation in KZN, we speak to the Sunday Times Orrin Singh who is in Pietermaritzburg.
And to find out the latest from Gauteng, we talk to EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest on Section 25 amendment process

12 July 2021 3:56 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccination Sites in Western Cape

9 July 2021 7:21 PM

 Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jabs for 35-49 year olds

9 July 2021 6:32 PM

Laura López González - health journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zain Johnson chats to Selwyn Bartlett ahead of Sunday's #ANHourWith gig on Capetalk

9 July 2021 6:28 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi ceasefire in Cape Town

9 July 2021 6:25 PM

Daylin Mitchell | MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PMB Zuma judgment and the way forward

9 July 2021 4:58 PM

Karyn Maughan Legal journalist: News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Scientists say KZN bird die-off a sign of climate crisis

9 July 2021 4:24 PM

Zain speaks to Andrew McKechnie Professor at Univeristy of Pretoria department of zoology and entomology.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Return of the roadhouse: CT restaurant first sells at traffic light, now doing roadhouse

9 July 2021 4:13 PM

Zain speaks to Malcolm Sheppard Owner at Bread and Butter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots

Local Politics

'Nothing ethnic here' - Zuma foundation slams claims of 'ethnic mobilisation'

Politics

SANDF confirms troop deployment in KZN, Gauteng as 6 dead and hundreds arrested

EWN Highlights

Police clash with looting rioters as malls shuts down

12 July 2021 3:53 PM

Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots in Gauteng & KZN

12 July 2021 3:28 PM

CSIR notes decrease in new COVID-19 infections in Gauteng

12 July 2021 3:18 PM

