Latest on Section 25 amendment process

Rioting that started following the arrest last week of former president Jacob Zuma has spread across KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.

It has seen looting, busses and trucks torched, businesses shuttered and transport networks halted as cities and towns faced with angry crowds have all but shut down.

Police say criminals are taking advantage of the chaos of the pro-Zuma protests.

Speaking on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the authorities will take strict action against the rioters, but that failed to stem the violence.

The Constitutional Court began a sitting today to hear Zuma’s application to have his conviction and sentencing overturned.

We speak to Dr. Guy Lamb, a criminologist at Stellenbosch University's Department of Political Science, about how difficult it is to police such widespread unrest.

