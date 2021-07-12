Organisation says the abuse of alcohol needs a realistic solution

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
How to maximise the SANDF effectively
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
125
Today at 05:46
SASSA temporary suspends payments at cash pay points
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
125
Today at 06:10
ConCourt hears Zuma. Again.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Erin Bates - Political and Legal Journalist
125
Today at 06:25
What would a state of emergency entail?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
125
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Tiktok can animate photos of long lost relatives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: The cost of protest to Durban
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Zanele Khomo - Chief Growth Officer at the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry
125
Today at 07:20
What is happening with SADC troop deployment to Cabo Delgado?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jasmine Opperman - Independent analyst on terrorism
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Joanne Alberts - End of life doula
125
Today at 08:21
The Credit Ombud says we need to pay our bills on time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Lee Soobrathi - Credit Ombudsman's head of case management and dispute resolution
125
Today at 09:24
Defense committee on SANDF deployment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Cyril Xaba
125
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:45
Political factions that spark to light poverty fire uprisings
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Mary de Haas
125
Today at 09:53
What can the army do?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Darren Olivier - Correspondent at African Defence Review
125
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 10:30
Disturbing polish beer ads and English football racism
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
125
Today at 11:05
Constantia remembrance & intergenerational trauma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Dr Claire-Ann Lester - Founding member at Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP)
125
Today at 16:05
State of the nation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
JP Landman
125
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dominique Malherbe
125
