Nature Resurgence winner

Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: Will vaccinations be mandatory for international travel?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mariette du Toit-Helmbold - CEO at Destinate
Today at 05:10
How to maximise the SANDF effectively
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 05:46
SASSA temporary suspends payments at cash pay points
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi, SASSA spokesperson
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
Today at 06:10
ConCourt hears Zuma. Again.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Erin Bates - Political and Legal Journalist
Today at 06:25
What would a state of emergency entail?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell - Associate professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Tiktok can animate photos of long lost relatives
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: The cost of protest to Durban
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zanele Khomo - Chief Growth Officer at the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 07:20
What is happening with SADC troop deployment to Cabo Delgado?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Independent analyst on terrorism
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Why end of life doulas and bereavement counselling is sorely needed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Joanne Alberts - End of life doula
Today at 08:21
The Credit Ombud says we need to pay our bills on time
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Soobrathi - Credit Ombudsman's head of case management and dispute resolution
Today at 09:24
Defense committee on SANDF deployment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cyril Xaba
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Political factions that spark to light poverty fire uprisings
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mary de Haas
Today at 09:53
What can the army do?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Olivier - Correspondent at African Defence Review
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Disturbing polish beer ads and English football racism
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 11:05
Constantia remembrance & intergenerational trauma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Claire-Ann Lester - Founding member at Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP)
Today at 16:05
State of the nation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
Nature Resurgence winner

Nature Resurgence winner

12 July 2021 6:35 PM

We speak to Adrian Gardiner, the Executive Chairman of Mantis Collection, about the Resurgence Through Nature giveaway.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

The importance of spelling

12 July 2021 8:13 PM

Last week, a 14-year-old teenage basketball prodigy became the first African American to win the US Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The annual competition began with 209 spellers, ranging in age from 9 to 15 years old, from 5 countries, the United States, the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, and Japan. 
There were 11 contestants in Thursday night's final which she won by correctly spelling the final word,  "murraya", a type of tropical tree.
To get to that point she had to spell out "querimonious" and "solidungulate".
We speak to Victor Houliston, an emeritus professor specialising in renaissance literature at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Identifying and prosecuting protesters

12 July 2021 8:08 PM

The rioting that started following the arrest last week of former president Jacob Zuma has spread across KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng. 
 
It has seen looting, busses, and trucks torched, businesses shuttered and transport networks halted as cities and towns faced with angry crowds have all but shut down. 
 
Speaking on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the authorities will take strict action against the rioters, but that failed to stem the violence. 
 
But how easy is it to identify and prosecute protesters?  We speak to Johannesburg-based attorney, Ulrich Roux.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt hears Zuma's rescission application

12 July 2021 7:47 PM

The Constitutional Court is hearing a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court reviewed. 
Zuma, who was jailed last week for defying the court's ruling that he appear before the Commission of Inquiry in Allegations of State Capture, is hoping for a different outcome based on his alleged poor health. 
To find out the latest, we're joined by Karyn Maughan, News24's specialist legal journalist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Launch of Nedbank Business Ignite

12 July 2021 7:27 PM

Cape Talk is launching Nedbank Business Ignite today which is one of the bank's initiatives to empower entrepreneurs to carve out new markets and sustainable industries and, in doing so, boost the South African economy.
To find out more, we speak to Alan Shannon, Executive for Client Engagement, Professional Banking and Small Business Services at Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Organisation says the abuse of alcohol needs a realistic solution

12 July 2021 5:24 PM

Writing in the Daily Maverick, Ingrid Louw, CEO of the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware) reminds us that binge-drinking and underage drinking have been around in South Africa since long before Covid-19,
 And this, she says, is why the country needs a more realistic and long-term approach to the problem than simply banning alcohol sales.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mantashe says SA can't ditch fossil fuels

12 July 2021 4:34 PM

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, has said on several occasions that South Africa cannot ditch fossil fuels.
He says that while the country is committed to transitioning to clean energy, the reality is that it still has vast reserves of coal and petroleum sources to exploit.
Last year, the government said it would aim to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 — but the plan still allows coal beyond that date.
Climate advisers are urging it to set more ambitious emissions targets by accelerating the move away from fossil fuels.
We speak to Hilton Trollip, a Research Fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme and a Senior Researcher at UCT's Energy Research Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on protests

12 July 2021 4:16 PM

Rioting that started following the arrest last week of former president Jacob Zuma has spread across KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.
 
It has seen looting, busses and trucks torched, businesses shuttered and transport networks halted as cities and towns faced with angry crowds have all but shut down.
 
Speaking on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the authorities will take strict action against the rioters, but that failed to stem the violence.
 
For an update on the situation in KZN, we speak to the Sunday Times Orrin Singh who is in Pietermaritzburg.
And to find out the latest from Gauteng, we talk to EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest on Section 25 amendment process

12 July 2021 3:56 PM

In last week's meeting of Parliament’s ad hoc committee on amending Section 25 of the Constitution, the ANC used its majority to ensure that its proposals on the amendment were adopted.
 Section But the EFF has rejected the changes saying they will not be supported by the party. 
It wants the amendment to include its proposal for a provision that would put all land in state custodianship.
This effective withdrawal of the EFF’s 44 votes in the National Assembly means the ANC will not reach even a two-thirds majority in the House.

To find out where this leaves the proposed amendment, we speak to Dr Farai Mtero, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Policing widespread unrest

12 July 2021 3:37 PM

Rioting that started following the arrest last week of former president Jacob Zuma has spread across KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng.
It has seen looting, busses and trucks torched, businesses shuttered and transport networks halted as cities and towns faced with angry crowds have all but shut down.
Police say criminals are taking advantage of the chaos of the pro-Zuma protests.
Speaking on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the authorities will take strict action against the rioters, but that failed to stem the violence.
The Constitutional Court began a sitting today to hear Zuma’s application to have his conviction and sentencing overturned. 
We speak to Dr. Guy Lamb, a criminologist at Stellenbosch University's Department of Political Science, about how difficult it is to police such widespread unrest.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

