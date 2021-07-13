Small Business Institute condemns rioting in Gauteng and KZN

Rioting in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal shows no signs of letting up, as the authorities have pledged to clamp down on the violence.

Looting has continued in Alexandra, Diepsloot, Vosloorus, and Mamelodi, although it was reportedly calm in the Johannesburg city centre.

In Alexandra, looters have torched parts of the Pan Africa Mall and several businesses in the vicinity.

Earlier, at last, 10 people died in a stampede at a mall in Meadowlands, Soweto.

It's believed that about 300 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and another 453 in Gauteng.

While the turmoil was triggered by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma following his conviction on contempt of court charges, the government says criminal elements are exploiting the current situation.

