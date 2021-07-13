Update on reinstatement of TERS

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
KZN impact of riots on businesses and people
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpume Langa
Today at 16:55
Update KZN situation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Des Erasmus
Today at 17:05
Soweto stampede and other news from Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
Latest Local
We knew something would happen. We were on top of things – State Security Mandy Wiener interviews State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. 13 July 2021 2:59 PM
WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby Premier Alan Winde and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz have dismissed claims that there has been looting in Mitchells Plain Town... 13 July 2021 2:31 PM
'Tense running battles between police and looters continue' Many Wiener interviews Edwin Ntshidi, a reporter from Eyewitness News who is in Alexandra. 13 July 2021 12:46 PM
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded. 13 July 2021 9:11 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million. 13 July 2021 2:19 PM
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria. 13 July 2021 1:24 PM
Catastrophic KZN looting a major threat to food security, jobs - Durban Chamber CapeTalk host Refiwe Moloto chats to Zanele Khomo from the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the looting in KZN. 13 July 2021 12:46 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and de-stress' - Naturist Vongani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vongani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifesty... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism. 13 July 2021 12:03 PM
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
Update on reinstatement of TERS

Update on reinstatement of TERS

13 July 2021 4:16 PM

In his address on the lockdown on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the extension of the Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme or TERS, an effort to support people who have been affected by ongoing restrictions.
 He said the decision followed talks between the Unemployment Insurance Fund and social partners and that details
of the extension would be published shortly following the finalisation of the scheme.
For an update, we speak to the UIF's director of communication and marketing, Makhosonke Buthelezi.


SANDF deployment and security cluster briefing

13 July 2021 3:59 PM

Yesterday, the presidency decided to deploy the army in support of the police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in a bid to help bring the rioting and looting in these 2 provinces under control.
Writing in the Daily Maverick today, John Stupart, journalist and an analyst at the African Defence Review, says this is despite the fact that there are almost twice as many police officers as soldiers in the SANDF.
We speak to him about whether it is a help or hindrance having soldiers on the streets at this time.

Small Business Institute condemns rioting in Gauteng and KZN

13 July 2021 3:35 PM

The Small Business Institute has condemned the ongoing looting of businesses, the destruction of vital economic infrastructure, the burning of trucks and blockading of roads in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
It has called on the country's law-enforcement agencies to urgently protect lives, property, and businesses which have become the main target of the violence.
We speak to the organisation's CEO, John Dludlu.

Overview of what's happening in both Gauteng and KZN

13 July 2021 3:28 PM

Rioting in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal shows no signs of letting up, as the authorities have pledged to clamp down on the violence.
Looting has continued in Alexandra, Diepsloot, Vosloorus, and Mamelodi, although it was reportedly calm in the Johannesburg city centre.
In Alexandra, looters have torched parts of the Pan Africa Mall and several businesses in the vicinity.
Earlier, at last, 10 people died in a stampede at a mall in Meadowlands, Soweto.
It's believed that about 300 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and another 453 in Gauteng.
While the turmoil was triggered by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma following his conviction on contempt of court charges, the government says criminal elements are exploiting the current situation.

The importance of spelling

12 July 2021 8:13 PM

Last week, a 14-year-old teenage basketball prodigy became the first African American to win the US Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The annual competition began with 209 spellers, ranging in age from 9 to 15 years old, from 5 countries, the United States, the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, and Japan. 
There were 11 contestants in Thursday night's final which she won by correctly spelling the final word,  "murraya", a type of tropical tree.
To get to that point she had to spell out "querimonious" and "solidungulate".
We speak to Victor Houliston, an emeritus professor specialising in renaissance literature at Wits University.

Identifying and prosecuting protesters

12 July 2021 8:08 PM

The rioting that started following the arrest last week of former president Jacob Zuma has spread across KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng. 
 
It has seen looting, busses, and trucks torched, businesses shuttered and transport networks halted as cities and towns faced with angry crowds have all but shut down. 
 
Speaking on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the authorities will take strict action against the rioters, but that failed to stem the violence. 
 
But how easy is it to identify and prosecute protesters?  We speak to Johannesburg-based attorney, Ulrich Roux.

ConCourt hears Zuma's rescission application

12 July 2021 7:47 PM

The Constitutional Court is hearing a bid by former president Jacob Zuma to have his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court reviewed. 
Zuma, who was jailed last week for defying the court's ruling that he appear before the Commission of Inquiry in Allegations of State Capture, is hoping for a different outcome based on his alleged poor health. 
To find out the latest, we're joined by Karyn Maughan, News24's specialist legal journalist.

Launch of Nedbank Business Ignite

12 July 2021 7:27 PM

Cape Talk is launching Nedbank Business Ignite today which is one of the bank's initiatives to empower entrepreneurs to carve out new markets and sustainable industries and, in doing so, boost the South African economy.
To find out more, we speak to Alan Shannon, Executive for Client Engagement, Professional Banking and Small Business Services at Nedbank.

Nature Resurgence winner

12 July 2021 6:35 PM

We speak to Adrian Gardiner, the Executive Chairman of Mantis Collection, about the Resurgence Through Nature giveaway.

Organisation says the abuse of alcohol needs a realistic solution

12 July 2021 5:24 PM

Writing in the Daily Maverick, Ingrid Louw, CEO of the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware) reminds us that binge-drinking and underage drinking have been around in South Africa since long before Covid-19,
 And this, she says, is why the country needs a more realistic and long-term approach to the problem than simply banning alcohol sales.

