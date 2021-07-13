KZN impact of riots on businesses and people

Rioting in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal shows no signs of letting up, this as the authorities have pledged to clamp down on the violence.

It's believed that about 300 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and another 453 in Gauteng.

To find out what impact the protests and looting has had on businesses and people in KZN, we speak to Mpume Langa, first vice president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce, who speaks on behalf of other Chambers and business representatives in the province