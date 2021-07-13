Update on KZN situation

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Are more calories burning with volleyball, yoga, or...gardening?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Finance: Your rights when claiming from third-party insurance
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ernest North - Co-founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 05:10
State Security probing whether former senior members orchestrated violent unrest
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Murray Hunter - Independent researcher on digital rights at .....
Today at 05:46
Comair extends suspension of kulula and British Airways flights
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 06:10
ANC councillor murdered outside her home after surviving gun attack last year
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolani Sotashe
Today at 06:25
You're brushing your teeth wrong!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Gauteng Premier's office on protests, looting and loss of life
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga - Gauteng Premier's spokesman
Today at 07:20
No need for fuel panic buying
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Taxi wars return
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Velani Ludidi - Reporter at Daily Voice
Today at 09:15
Early warning protocols for the WC without fear mongering
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 09:20
Vusi Pikoli: We need a state of emergency
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:40
Jonny Steinberg: Is Ramaphosa aloof, or simply governing by the rules
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johnny Steinberg
Today at 09:56
Alex looting - what are small businesses supposed to do now?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mpho Motsumi - President at Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GALXCOC)
Today at 10:04
History of: South African flags
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bruce Berry - Secretary/Treasurer at Southern African Vexillological Association (SAVA)
Today at 10:15
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:40
Generational identity in the workplace in South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Reiersgord - Writer at Freelance
Today at 11:05
Let's talk about sex
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kim Windvogel - at Co-founder of FeastFox App
Shana Fife
Today at 15:20
Mandela’s presidential home will open to the public next month
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jerry Mabena
Unrest insurance: 'Sasria won't pay if argument wins that it's pure looting' 'Judging by claims the damage so far is about R10 billion.' The Money Show interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa 13 July 2021 8:43 PM
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare The Money Show hears about the impact of ongoing public violence on Netcare hospitals in KZN and GP from CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 13 July 2021 6:47 PM
View all Local
'State of Emergency is potentially next step. We don’t want to go there' Lester Kiewit interviews political analyst Ebrahim Fakir. 13 July 2021 10:53 AM
The decision to go to jail was completely his says State in Zuma rescission bid Refilwe Moloto speaks to journalist Erin Bates about the latest on Jacob Zuma's bid to have his prison sentence rescinded. 13 July 2021 9:11 AM
ZIYANDA STUURMAN: How the Zuma years, ANC & inequality created the perfect storm Unimpeded state capture, degradation of police intelligence and an ANC unwilling to hold leaders accountable is why we're here, wr... 13 July 2021 8:56 AM
View all Politics
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
Blue diamond from world-famous Cullinan Mine sells for R585 million JSE-listed Petra Diamonds has just sold a blue diamond for US$40.1 million. 13 July 2021 2:19 PM
View all Business
New TikTok feature lets you animate still pictures Refilwe Moloto interviews Alistair Fairweather, cofounder of PlainSpeak. 13 July 2021 5:14 PM
Untold damage due to civil unrest – only one insurer covers it Mandy Wiener interviews Cedric Masondo, Managing Director of state-owned insurer Sasria. 13 July 2021 1:24 PM
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below! 12 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
View all Sport
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'It would take fewer than 100 top business leaders three years to fix economy' Bruce Whitfield talks to Mark Barnes (Purple Group chair, former Sapo CEO) about his vision for achieving economic equality in SA. 13 July 2021 8:01 PM
State of the Nation: 'Societies move forward through shocks like this' John Maytham interviews political and economic analyst JP Landman. 13 July 2021 4:42 PM
I can’t see SADC troops in Cabo Delgado by Thursday - terrorism analyst Refilwe Moloto interviews Jasmine Opperman, an independent analyst on terrorism. 13 July 2021 12:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Update on KZN situation

Update on KZN situation

13 July 2021 5:16 PM

John speaks to Des Erasmus, a Daily Maverick journalist in KwaZulu Natal.


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Update on the situation in the Western Cape

13 July 2021 5:36 PM

The Western Cape Police Commissioner says that while the situation in the province remains calm, the SAPS is on high alert.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde, earlier held a press conference to update citizens about the province's preparedness to respond to public unrest, as well steps to address the taxi violence.

John speaks to Safety and Security MMC Alderman JP Smith.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Soweto stampede and other news from Gauteng

13 July 2021 5:27 PM

Rioting in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal shows no signs of letting up, as the authorities have pledged to clamp down on the violence.
 Looting has continued in Alexandra, Diepsloot, Vosloorus, and Mamelodi, although it was reportedly calm in the Johannesburg city centre.
 In Alexandra, looters have torched parts of the Pan Africa Mall and several businesses in the vicinity.
 Earlier, at last, 10 people died in a stampede at a mall in Meadowlands, Soweto.
 EWN's Ntakoana Ngatane was there.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN impact of riots on businesses and people

13 July 2021 5:01 PM

Rioting in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal shows no signs of letting up, this as the authorities have pledged to clamp down on the violence.
It's believed that about 300 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and another 453 in Gauteng.
To find out what impact the protests and looting has had on businesses and people in KZN, we speak to Mpume Langa, first vice president of the Durban Chamber of Commerce, who speaks on behalf of other Chambers and business representatives in the province

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

State of the nation

13 July 2021 4:29 PM

As rioting continues across parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal and other provinces remain on high alert, we speak to independent political and economic analyst, JP Landman, about the state of the nation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on reinstatement of TERS

13 July 2021 4:16 PM

In his address on the lockdown on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the extension of the Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme or TERS, an effort to support people who have been affected by ongoing restrictions.
 He said the decision followed talks between the Unemployment Insurance Fund and social partners and that details
of the extension would be published shortly following the finalisation of the scheme.
For an update, we speak to the UIF's director of communication and marketing, Makhosonke Buthelezi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANDF deployment and security cluster briefing

13 July 2021 3:59 PM

Yesterday, the presidency decided to deploy the army in support of the police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in a bid to help bring the rioting and looting in these 2 provinces under control.
Writing in the Daily Maverick today, John Stupart, journalist and an analyst at the African Defence Review, says this is despite the fact that there are almost twice as many police officers as soldiers in the SANDF.
We speak to him about whether it is a help or hindrance having soldiers on the streets at this time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Institute condemns rioting in Gauteng and KZN

13 July 2021 3:35 PM

The Small Business Institute has condemned the ongoing looting of businesses, the destruction of vital economic infrastructure, the burning of trucks and blockading of roads in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
It has called on the country's law-enforcement agencies to urgently protect lives, property, and businesses which have become the main target of the violence.
We speak to the organisation's CEO, John Dludlu.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Overview of what's happening in both Gauteng and KZN

13 July 2021 3:28 PM

Rioting in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal shows no signs of letting up, as the authorities have pledged to clamp down on the violence.
Looting has continued in Alexandra, Diepsloot, Vosloorus, and Mamelodi, although it was reportedly calm in the Johannesburg city centre.
In Alexandra, looters have torched parts of the Pan Africa Mall and several businesses in the vicinity.
Earlier, at last, 10 people died in a stampede at a mall in Meadowlands, Soweto.
It's believed that about 300 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and another 453 in Gauteng.
While the turmoil was triggered by the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma following his conviction on contempt of court charges, the government says criminal elements are exploiting the current situation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of spelling

12 July 2021 8:13 PM

Last week, a 14-year-old teenage basketball prodigy became the first African American to win the US Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The annual competition began with 209 spellers, ranging in age from 9 to 15 years old, from 5 countries, the United States, the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, and Japan. 
There were 11 contestants in Thursday night's final which she won by correctly spelling the final word,  "murraya", a type of tropical tree.
To get to that point she had to spell out "querimonious" and "solidungulate".
We speak to Victor Houliston, an emeritus professor specialising in renaissance literature at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

7 things you should know about declaring a state of emergency in SA

Politics Local

Emergency medical supplies flown in, police escorts for oxygen tankers - Netcare

Business Local

WC officials deny reports of looting in Mitchells Plain, authorities on standby

Local

EWN Highlights

Death toll in unrest climbs to 45 after Soweto looting stampede

13 July 2021 8:25 PM

'Count me In': How communities are using Facebook & WhatsApp to help rebuild SA

13 July 2021 8:16 PM

Lubisi: SANDF deployment not too late but SA still in a dangerous situation

13 July 2021 8:11 PM

