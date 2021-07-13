Update on the situation in the Western Cape

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Are more calories burning with volleyball, yoga, or...gardening?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Finance: Your rights when claiming from third-party insurance
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Ernest North - Co-founder at Naked Insurance
Today at 05:10
State Security probing whether former senior members orchestrated violent unrest
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Murray Hunter - Independent researcher on digital rights at .....
Today at 05:46
Comair extends suspension of kulula and British Airways flights
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 06:10
ANC councillor murdered outside her home after surviving gun attack last year
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Xolani Sotashe
Today at 06:25
You're brushing your teeth wrong!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Gauteng Premier's office on protests, looting and loss of life
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Vuyo Mhaga - Gauteng Premier's spokesman
Today at 07:20
No need for fuel panic buying
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Taxi wars return
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Velani Ludidi - Reporter at Daily Voice
Today at 09:15
Early warning protocols for the WC without fear mongering
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 09:20
Vusi Pikoli: We need a state of emergency
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:40
Jonny Steinberg: Is Ramaphosa aloof, or simply governing by the rules
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Johnny Steinberg
Today at 09:56
Alex looting - what are small businesses supposed to do now?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Mpho Motsumi - President at Greater Alexandra Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GALXCOC)
Today at 10:04
History of: South African flags
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Bruce Berry - Secretary/Treasurer at Southern African Vexillological Association (SAVA)
Today at 10:15
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:40
Generational identity in the workplace in South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
David Reiersgord - Writer at Freelance
Today at 11:05
Let's talk about sex
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Kim Windvogel - at Co-founder of FeastFox App
Shana Fife
Today at 15:20
Mandela’s presidential home will open to the public next month
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Jerry Mabena
