DA lays incitement charges against Zuma children and Malema

The Democratic Alliance has laid incitement charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, Duduzane Zuma, and the EFF leader Julius Malema.
It says Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has posted a number of tweets over the course of the last few days encouraging the violence and looting while Edward Zuma.
The DA says Edward Zuma made utterances prior to his father’s imprisonment that law enforcement agencies would have to go through him before they arrested his father.
And that writing on his Twitter account, Julius Malema suggested the EFF would join in the ongoing riots if soldiers were deployed to the streets.
We speak to Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, the party's Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services
The British & Irish Lions tour has hit another snag this week as the visitors monitored the unfolding social unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng with growing concern.
The team was moved from a hotel in the Overberg to the southern suburbs after being assured of their safety amid the current political and social upheaval.
We speak to the Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray, who is heading into a match between the tourists and the South African A team at the Cape Town stadium.
At least 1 person has died and more than a 100 are missing following demonstrations in Cuba over food shortages, high prices, and other grievances against the government.
The police have accused demonstrators of vandalising houses, setting fires, and damaging power lines.
There have been reports that that scores of activists, protesters, and journalists have been detained as Communist party security forces seek to bring an end to the rare dissent.
We speak to Katrin Hansing, a fellow at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies, GIGA, and a professor of anthropology at City University in New York.
She has just returned from Cuba where she spent the last 2 years doing research.
We speak to Daylin Mitchell, the Western Cape's MEC for Transport and Public Works about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in the Cape. He said another 3 passengers sustained wounds from gunshots today.
We speak to Janis Holmes, the DA councillor for Ward 2 in uMngeni which covers the Howick CBD about an initiative to starting to clean up the town following the riots.
She says it began with about five people, including herself, cleaning up and they were soon joined by two shopkeepers and then a few other older Howick residents.
Cleaning continued this morning.
Guest: Peter Fabricius
In an exclusive, News24 is reporting that investigations are underway to determine if ex-State Security Agency agents close to former president Jacob Zuma are fanning unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
It says well-placed sources have told them that the former top spy, Thulani Dlomo, who is known to be fiercely loyal to Zuma, has been implicated.
To find out more, we speak to one of the authors, investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.
Writing in the Daily Maverick today, Jane Duncan, a professor in the Department of Journalism, Film, and Television at the University of Johannesburg, writes about how she believes the intelligence community has failed the country.
She says that by failing to anticipate the riotous looting and act against the leaders, it could be responsible for one of the most shocking failures imaginable.
And that the people who are ultimately using taxpayers’ money to protect national security in South Africa will have become the single biggest threat to this.
We speak to Cedric Masondo, the managing director of SASRIA which is a non-life insurance company that provides coverage for damage caused by special risks such as politically motivated malicious acts, riots, strikes, terrorism, and public disorders.
Yesterday, a listener let us know about a new Facebook page that has been set up called Rebuild SA- Volunteers Group which has been set up to assist businesses affected by the riots.
It was founded yesterday by Mbali Ndhlovu, a freelance social media strategist in a bid to coordinate matching people who want to offer their skills, with those who need help. She joins us on the show.