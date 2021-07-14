Rebuild SA facebook page

At least 1 person has died and more than a 100 are missing following demonstrations in Cuba over food shortages, high prices, and other grievances against the government.

The police have accused demonstrators of vandalising houses, setting fires, and damaging power lines.

There have been reports that that scores of activists, protesters, and journalists have been detained as Communist party security forces seek to bring an end to the rare dissent.

We speak to Katrin Hansing, a fellow at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies, GIGA, and a professor of anthropology at City University in New York.

She has just returned from Cuba where she spent the last 2 years doing research.

