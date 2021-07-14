eSwatini King faces a test of his popularity after deadly riots

Streaming issues? Report here
'No need to panic buy food, but if mayhem spreads we will have serious problem' Supply chain disruption and food security - Agri SA's Christo v/d Rheede and CGCSA's Gwarega Mangozhe comment on The Money Show. 14 July 2021 7:39 PM
Western Cape Transport MEC vows to shut routes if taxi violence persists John Maytham speaks to Daylin Mitchell, Western Cape Transport MEC about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in Cape Town. 14 July 2021 6:56 PM
Ordinary South Africans rally to #RebuildSA following spate of deadly violence CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Mbali Ndhlovu, founder of the Facebook page RebuildSA. 14 July 2021 5:26 PM
How Road Freight Association is reading risk on the ground to get some goods out Amid the violent disruption of supply chains Bruce Whitfield interviews Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association. 14 July 2021 6:43 PM
DA wants Zuma children, Malema prosecuted for fanning violence on social media Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Glynnis Breytenbach, about the... 14 July 2021 4:58 PM
Nearly two-thirds of public support postponing 2021 local elections - survey Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Carin Runciman at the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg about the findings. 14 July 2021 2:27 PM
South Africa's image is compromised, people must now take charge - Brand SA Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Brand SA's acting chief marketing officer, Sithembile Ntombela, about the country's reput... 14 July 2021 3:13 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Mitsubishi's sub-R300 000 7-seater Xpander MPV Bianca Resnekov interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 14 July 2021 3:12 PM
'People are frantically buying fuel' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 14 July 2021 12:38 PM
How safe is the Covid-19 jab for pregnant and breastfeeding women? CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to Professor Barry Schoub, chair of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines 14 July 2021 4:04 PM
A few days left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Looking for a mid-year break? Find out about working farm getaways Refilwe Moloto chats to Founder at RuralTourismAfrica.com Jacqui Taylor about getting away to wide open spaces for the family. 14 July 2021 9:56 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19 The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms. 13 July 2021 12:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government. 12 July 2021 1:10 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
South Africa needs a State of Emergency, right now - Vusi Pikoli Lester Kiewit interviews Vusi Pikoli, formerly the head of the National Prosecuting Authority. 14 July 2021 10:51 AM
Should you rinse after brushing? Floss, or mouthwash? Electric, or manual? Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jason Sam, a dentist. 14 July 2021 9:42 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
eSwatini King faces a test of his popularity after deadly riots

eSwatini King faces a test of his popularity after deadly riots

14 July 2021 5:06 PM

Guest: Peter Fabricius


Civil unrest poses new threat to Lions Tour

14 July 2021 6:12 PM

The British & Irish Lions tour has hit another snag this week as the visitors monitored the unfolding social unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng with growing concern.
The team was moved from a hotel in the Overberg to the southern suburbs after being assured of their safety amid the current political and social upheaval. 
We speak to the Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray, who is heading into a match between the tourists and the South African A team at the Cape Town stadium.

Faced with rare protests Cuba curbs social media

14 July 2021 5:35 PM

At least 1 person has died and more than a 100 are missing following demonstrations in Cuba over food shortages, high prices, and other grievances against the government.
The police have accused demonstrators of vandalising houses, setting fires, and damaging power lines.
 There have been reports that that scores of activists, protesters, and journalists have been detained as Communist party security forces seek to bring an end to the rare dissent.
We speak to Katrin Hansing, a fellow at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies, GIGA, and a professor of anthropology at City University in New York. 
She has just returned from Cuba where she spent the last 2 years doing research.

More taxi violence in Cape Town

14 July 2021 5:26 PM

We speak to Daylin Mitchell, the Western Cape's MEC for Transport and Public Works about the ongoing spate of taxi violence in the Cape.  He said another 3 passengers sustained wounds from gunshots today.

Howick community comes together to clean post riots

14 July 2021 5:17 PM

We speak to Janis Holmes, the DA councillor for Ward 2 in uMngeni which covers the Howick CBD about an initiative to starting to clean up the town following the riots. 
She says it began with about five people, including herself, cleaning up  and they were soon joined by two shopkeepers and then a few other older Howick residents.
Cleaning continued this morning.

Zuma's 'private spy' Thulani Dlomo a prime suspect for instigating unrest

14 July 2021 4:27 PM

In an exclusive, News24 is reporting that investigations are underway to determine if ex-State Security Agency agents close to former president Jacob Zuma are fanning unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
It says well-placed sources have told them that the former top spy, Thulani Dlomo, who is known to be fiercely loyal to Zuma, has been implicated.
To find out more, we speak to one of the authors, investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.

Failure of police intelligence

14 July 2021 4:15 PM

Writing in the Daily Maverick today, Jane Duncan, a professor in the Department of Journalism, Film, and Television at the University of Johannesburg, writes about how she believes the intelligence community has failed the country.
She says that by failing to anticipate the riotous looting and act against the leaders, it could be responsible for one of the most shocking failures imaginable. 
And that the people who are ultimately using taxpayers’ money to protect national security in South Africa will have become the single biggest threat to this. 

SASRIA on ability to pay out claims

14 July 2021 3:57 PM

We speak to Cedric Masondo, the managing director of SASRIA which is a non-life insurance company that provides coverage for damage caused by special risks such as politically motivated malicious acts, riots, strikes, terrorism, and public disorders.

Rebuild SA facebook page

14 July 2021 3:39 PM

Yesterday, a listener let us know about a new Facebook page that has been set up called Rebuild SA- Volunteers Group which has been set up to assist businesses affected by the riots.
It was founded yesterday by Mbali Ndhlovu, a freelance social media strategist in a bid to coordinate matching people who want to offer their skills, with those who need help. She joins us on the show.

DA lays incitement charges against Zuma children and Malema

14 July 2021 3:29 PM

The Democratic Alliance has laid incitement charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Edward Zuma, Duduzane Zuma, and the EFF leader Julius Malema.
It says Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has posted a number of tweets over the course of the last few days encouraging the violence and looting while Edward Zuma.
 The DA says Edward Zuma made utterances prior to his father’s imprisonment that law enforcement agencies would have to go through him before they arrested his father.

And that writing on his Twitter account, Julius Malema suggested the EFF would join in the ongoing riots if soldiers were deployed to the streets.
We speak to Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, the party's Shadow Minister of Justice and Correctional Services

