JSC records JSC records show Mogoeng 'pre-selected' ConCourt nominees, with no deliberations

It appears that an uneasy calm has returned to parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after almost a week of violence and looting.

More than 70 people have died and some 1,200 others have been arrested in the unrest that began with protests over the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

The number of soldiers deployed in the two provinces has been increased to 25,000, and this morning all SANDF reserve members were ordered to report to their units.

Over the past few days, some citizens have been urging the government to declare a state of emergency to allow the government to deal more effectively with the situation.

But Pierre de Vos, the Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional governance and constitutional law at UCT, says he believes this will not be a 'magic bullet' to bring an end to the looting and violence.

