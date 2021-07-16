Update on Covid, vaccinations, and the impact of the unrest on the programme

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, CASAC, has applied to the Johannesburg high court to declare unlawful interviews held by the Judicial Service Commission for candidates for the Constitutional Court.

It says that after obtaining a transcript of the JSC's confidential deliberations when it shortlisted the candidates in April, it became clear that they were a 'sham'.

CASAC says it showed there were "no deliberations at all” and it has also asked the court to have the list of recommended appointments set aside.

We speak to the executive secretary of the organisation, Lawson Naidoo.

