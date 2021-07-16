Books with John Maytham

The books reviewed
Light Seekers by Femi Kayode
Correspondents by Tim Murphy
Scott Weidensaul's book - A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds
17-year-old Lillia Lessev is a Matric pupil in Centurion and comes from a musical family who moved to South Africa from Bulgaria some three decades ago.
She started vocal training at the age of twelve and, in addition to writing her own songs, she plays the guitar, piano and ukulele.
Her debut single, Heartbeat, came out in 2018 and she has since released 5 others, including her most recent, "Goddess", which like her previous songs, she wrote herself.
Her single, "Losing My Mind and Rusted" was entered into the UK Song-writing Contest, where it reached the finals in two categories.
For past few days, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been rocked by unprecedented violence and looting that has resulted, at last count, in 117 deaths, and seen over 2,200 people arrested.
The unrest began with calls to free jailed former president Jacob Zuma, and quickly mutated into something else.
So what should be be calling the events of the past week? We speak to News24 editor, Adriaan Basson.
We speak to an international motivational speaker, Zelda le Grange, who was the long-term private secretary to Nelson Mandela.
She will be sharing her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.
Tomorrow is International Emoji Day and the small pictographs have come a long way since they first appeared on the internet in 1999.
Thanks to their recognition by Unicode, an international computer encoding standard that assigns letters, digits and symbols a unique numerical code, they can now be enjoyed across different platforms and devices worldwide.
We speak to World Wide Worx data analyst, Bryan Turner, about them
The Stormers face off against the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium at 18h on Saturday.
We speak to the home team's coach, John Dobson.
The World Health Organisation yesterday warned South Africa to be prepared for a surge in Covid-19 cases after the week's unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Images on TV showed huge crowds, many without masks, stealing items, and trashing shops in the two provinces, with both continuing to have large numbers of active cases of the virus.
The country's vaccination program has been disrupted by unrest with the government halting inoculations in both KZN and Gauteng.
For an update on the Covid situation, we speak to Dr. Francois Venter, professor of medicine at Wits University.
In an opinion piece in Business Day yesterday, Nicole Fritz, the CEO of Freedom Under Law and a public interest lawyer, wrote that all the gloomy talk this week may have left us blind to how to hear we are to the light.
She says we must recognise what we stand to lose and what we need to fight for in our constitutional democracy, and above all, not be undone by hopelessness.
Next year, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, will be spending six weeks in the Western Cape flying over the greater Cape floristic kingdom in order to map marine, freshwater and terrestrial species and ecosystems.
It's planes will carry equipment to measure the height and structure of vegetation and collect imagery from terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.
A team from NASA will work together with scientists from South Africa to gather data which will be used to map the south-western Cape's biodiversity.
To find out more, we speak to Dr Jasper Slingsby, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at UCT and the SA lead on the fynbos project with NASA.
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, CASAC, has applied to the Johannesburg high court to declare unlawful interviews held by the Judicial Service Commission for candidates for the Constitutional Court.
It says that after obtaining a transcript of the JSC's confidential deliberations when it shortlisted the candidates in April, it became clear that they were a 'sham'.
CASAC says it showed there were "no deliberations at all” and it has also asked the court to have the list of recommended appointments set aside.
We speak to the executive secretary of the organisation, Lawson Naidoo.