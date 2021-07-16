Music: Lillia Lessev

Streaming issues? Report here
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project. 16 July 2021 2:43 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 July 2021 2:41 PM
Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week. 16 July 2021 5:54 PM
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen. 16 July 2021 1:30 PM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project. 16 July 2021 2:43 PM
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen. 16 July 2021 1:30 PM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Music: Lillia Lessev

Music: Lillia Lessev

16 July 2021 6:09 PM

17-year-old Lillia Lessev is a Matric pupil in Centurion and comes from a musical family who moved to South Africa from Bulgaria some three decades ago.
She started vocal training at the age of twelve and, in addition to writing her own songs, she plays the guitar, piano and ukulele.
 Her debut single, Heartbeat, came out in 2018 and she has since released 5 others, including her most recent, "Goddess", which like her previous songs, she wrote herself.
Her single, "Losing My Mind and Rusted" was entered into the UK Song-writing Contest, where it reached the finals in two categories.


What do we call events of the past week?

16 July 2021 5:28 PM

For past few days, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been rocked by unprecedented violence and looting that has resulted, at last count, in 117 deaths, and seen over 2,200 people arrested.
The unrest began with calls to free jailed former president Jacob Zuma, and quickly mutated into something else.
So what should be be calling the events of the past week? We speak to News24 editor, Adriaan Basson.

An Hour with Zelda La Grange

16 July 2021 5:12 PM

We speak to an international motivational speaker, Zelda le Grange, who was the long-term private secretary to Nelson Mandela.
She will be sharing her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith on Cape Talk on Sunday morning.

Books with John Maytham

16 July 2021 5:04 PM

The books reviewed
Light Seekers by Femi Kayode
Correspondents by Tim Murphy
Scott Weidensaul's book - A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds

 

International emoji day tomorrow

16 July 2021 4:31 PM

Tomorrow is International Emoji Day and the small pictographs have come a long way since they first appeared on the internet in 1999.
Thanks to their recognition by Unicode, an international computer encoding standard that assigns letters, digits and symbols a unique numerical code, they can now be enjoyed across different platforms and devices worldwide.
We speak to World Wide Worx data analyst, Bryan Turner, about them

Stormers to play the British & Irish Lions tomorrow

16 July 2021 4:06 PM

The Stormers face off against the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium at 18h on Saturday.
We speak to the home team's coach, John Dobson.  

Update on Covid, vaccinations, and the impact of the unrest on the programme

16 July 2021 3:59 PM

The World Health Organisation yesterday warned South Africa to be prepared for a surge in Covid-19 cases after the week's unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Images on TV showed huge crowds, many without masks, stealing items, and trashing shops in the two provinces, with both continuing to have large numbers of active cases of the virus.

The country's vaccination program has been disrupted by unrest with the government halting inoculations in both KZN and Gauteng.

For an update on the Covid situation, we speak to Dr. Francois Venter, professor of medicine at Wits University.

Commitment to the rule of law is a sign we can recover from this past week's unrest - Nicole Fritz

16 July 2021 3:40 PM

In an opinion piece in Business Day yesterday, Nicole Fritz, the CEO of Freedom Under Law and a public interest lawyer, wrote that all the gloomy talk this week may have left us blind to how to hear we are to the light.
She says we must recognise what we stand to lose and what we need to fight for in our constitutional democracy, and above all, not be undone by hopelessness.

NASA to help with mapping of Cape floristic region

15 July 2021 6:10 PM

Next year, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, will be spending six weeks in the Western Cape flying over the greater Cape floristic kingdom in order to map marine, freshwater and terrestrial species and ecosystems.
It's planes will carry equipment to measure the height and structure of vegetation and collect imagery from terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. 
A team from NASA will work together with scientists from South Africa to gather data which will be used to map the south-western Cape's biodiversity.
To find out more, we speak to Dr Jasper Slingsby, a senior lecturer in biological sciences at UCT and the SA lead on the fynbos project with NASA.

JSC records JSC records show Mogoeng 'pre-selected' ConCourt nominees, with no deliberations

15 July 2021 5:37 PM

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, CASAC, has applied to the Johannesburg high court to declare unlawful interviews held by the Judicial Service Commission for candidates for the Constitutional Court.
 It says that after obtaining a transcript of the JSC's confidential deliberations when it shortlisted the candidates in April, it became clear that they were a 'sham'.
 CASAC says it showed there were "no deliberations at all” and it has also asked the court to have the list of recommended appointments set aside.
We speak to the executive secretary of the organisation, Lawson Naidoo.

WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July

Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa

WATCH LIVE: President updates SA on response to riots & looting

16 July 2021 8:19 PM

Eswatini king appoints new PM amid renewed protests

16 July 2021 7:01 PM

UPDATE: The latest figures on SA's violent riots

16 July 2021 6:54 PM

