Implant helps paralysed man communicate

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SACC proposes amnesty period as police urge looters to handover stolen goods Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana about the proposal made by the South African Council of Churche... 19 July 2021 7:14 PM
WC govt to vaccinate social development sector - including ECD staff - this week The Western Cape Government says it is ready to roll out vaccinations in the social development sector. 19 July 2021 4:54 PM
Local eco-warrior Loretta Waterboer wins award for recycling impact CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to recycling advocate Loretta Waterboer about her community recycling initiative in Fisantekraal. 19 July 2021 3:46 PM
View all Local
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Jacob Zuma's corruption trial. 19 July 2021 2:14 PM
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town. 19 July 2021 1:52 PM
View all Politics
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
View all Business
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Implant helps paralysed man communicate

Implant helps paralysed man communicate

19 July 2021 3:31 PM

Guest: Dr David Roytowski 


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Tour de France Winner Tadej Pogacar

19 July 2021 6:11 PM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport

Tadej Pogacar, a 22-year-old cyclist from Slovenia, officially claimed his second Tour de France victory on Sunday after dominating the field for most of the race's three weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Church proposes amnesty for looters

19 July 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana | General Secretary, South African Council of Churches

The SA Council of Churches has suggested that people involved in the looting last week in Gauteng and KZN who opted to return the goods they stole to the police within a week, should be granted amnesty.
The council's secretary general, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, said last week that this was part of the proposals it has sent to government to consider.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma court case due to get underway

19 July 2021 5:19 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

There is heavy security outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court following threats it could come under attack as the criminal trial of former president Jacob Zuma got underway today.
In response to Zuma's application to push back the trial so that he can apply for a permanent stay of prosecution and testify in person, thee National Prosecuting Authority says it sees no need to postpone it.
  The former president has been following proceedings via video link from the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Law citizens abiding middle must take ownership

19 July 2021 4:39 PM

Guest: Greg Mills | Director at Brenthurst Foundation

The political and socio-economic crisis in South Africa has not arisen by chance.  That's the view of Brenthurst Foundation's director, Greg Mills, and its research director, Ray Hartley, writing in the Daily Maverick.
 
They says it's the result of liberation-movement populism that protects entitlement and impunity and that there is going to be a rough ride ahead. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA pilots reach deal

19 July 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Guy Leitch

South African Airways on Friday evening announced that it had reached an agreement with the SAA Pilots' Association after months of negotiations.To find out what this means and when SAA might resume operations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Hot Dog Day

19 July 2021 4:10 PM

Guest: Pete Goffe-Wood | Chef and Judge  at Master Chef SA

It's International Hot Dog today.

Historians apparently believe that the origin of the sausage used in hot dogs can be traced all the way back to era of Roman emperor Nero.
It then made its way across Europe where it became known as the wiener or  frankfurter sausage which it what is traditionally used in a hotdog.
It's alleged that a German immigrant to the United States got the idea of putting it in a bun in the early 1880s on the suggestion of his wife, so that customers did not burn their hands on the hot sausages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TERS applications start today

19 July 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Makhosonke  Buthelezi | Spokesperson at Department Of Labour 

As of today, workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations will once again be able to claim from the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme, TERS.
This comes after Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, on Friday signed the directive which makes it possible for the Unemployment Insurance Fund to implement what is the third extension of the TERS benefit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music: Lillia Lessev

16 July 2021 6:09 PM

17-year-old Lillia Lessev is a Matric pupil in Centurion and comes from a musical family who moved to South Africa from Bulgaria some three decades ago.
She started vocal training at the age of twelve and, in addition to writing her own songs, she plays the guitar, piano and ukulele.
 Her debut single, Heartbeat, came out in 2018 and she has since released 5 others, including her most recent, "Goddess", which like her previous songs, she wrote herself.
Her single, "Losing My Mind and Rusted" was entered into the UK Song-writing Contest, where it reached the finals in two categories.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What do we call events of the past week?

16 July 2021 5:28 PM

For past few days, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been rocked by unprecedented violence and looting that has resulted, at last count, in 117 deaths, and seen over 2,200 people arrested.
The unrest began with calls to free jailed former president Jacob Zuma, and quickly mutated into something else.
So what should be be calling the events of the past week? We speak to News24 editor, Adriaan Basson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth

Local Politics

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

Business Lifestyle Opinion Politics

Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Zuma entitled to compassionate leave to attend brother’s funeral

19 July 2021 7:52 PM

Mango employees left disgruntled as govt mum on salary payments

19 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sassa pay points resume on Monday after being interrupted by riots, looting

19 July 2021 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA