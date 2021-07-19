TERS applications start today

Guest: Makhosonke Buthelezi | Spokesperson at Department Of Labour
As of today, workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations will once again be able to claim from the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme, TERS.
This comes after Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, on Friday signed the directive which makes it possible for the Unemployment Insurance Fund to implement what is the third extension of the TERS benefit.
Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Tadej Pogacar, a 22-year-old cyclist from Slovenia, officially claimed his second Tour de France victory on Sunday after dominating the field for most of the race's three weeks.
Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana | General Secretary, South African Council of Churches
The SA Council of Churches has suggested that people involved in the looting last week in Gauteng and KZN who opted to return the goods they stole to the police within a week, should be granted amnesty.
The council's secretary general, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, said last week that this was part of the proposals it has sent to government to consider.
Guest: Karyn Maughan
There is heavy security outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court following threats it could come under attack as the criminal trial of former president Jacob Zuma got underway today.
In response to Zuma's application to push back the trial so that he can apply for a permanent stay of prosecution and testify in person, thee National Prosecuting Authority says it sees no need to postpone it.
The former president has been following proceedings via video link from the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.
Guest: Greg Mills | Director at Brenthurst Foundation
The political and socio-economic crisis in South Africa has not arisen by chance. That's the view of Brenthurst Foundation's director, Greg Mills, and its research director, Ray Hartley, writing in the Daily Maverick.
They says it's the result of liberation-movement populism that protects entitlement and impunity and that there is going to be a rough ride ahead.
Guest: Guy Leitch
South African Airways on Friday evening announced that it had reached an agreement with the SAA Pilots' Association after months of negotiations.To find out what this means and when SAA might resume operations
Guest: Pete Goffe-Wood | Chef and Judge at Master Chef SA
It's International Hot Dog today.
Historians apparently believe that the origin of the sausage used in hot dogs can be traced all the way back to era of Roman emperor Nero.
It then made its way across Europe where it became known as the wiener or frankfurter sausage which it what is traditionally used in a hotdog.
It's alleged that a German immigrant to the United States got the idea of putting it in a bun in the early 1880s on the suggestion of his wife, so that customers did not burn their hands on the hot sausages
Guest: Dr David Roytowski
17-year-old Lillia Lessev is a Matric pupil in Centurion and comes from a musical family who moved to South Africa from Bulgaria some three decades ago.
She started vocal training at the age of twelve and, in addition to writing her own songs, she plays the guitar, piano and ukulele.
Her debut single, Heartbeat, came out in 2018 and she has since released 5 others, including her most recent, "Goddess", which like her previous songs, she wrote herself.
Her single, "Losing My Mind and Rusted" was entered into the UK Song-writing Contest, where it reached the finals in two categories.
For past few days, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been rocked by unprecedented violence and looting that has resulted, at last count, in 117 deaths, and seen over 2,200 people arrested.
The unrest began with calls to free jailed former president Jacob Zuma, and quickly mutated into something else.
So what should be be calling the events of the past week? We speak to News24 editor, Adriaan Basson.