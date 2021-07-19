Tour de France Winner Tadej Pogacar

Guest: Pete Goffe-Wood | Chef and Judge at Master Chef SA



It's International Hot Dog today.



Historians apparently believe that the origin of the sausage used in hot dogs can be traced all the way back to era of Roman emperor Nero.

It then made its way across Europe where it became known as the wiener or frankfurter sausage which it what is traditionally used in a hotdog.

It's alleged that a German immigrant to the United States got the idea of putting it in a bun in the early 1880s on the suggestion of his wife, so that customers did not burn their hands on the hot sausages

