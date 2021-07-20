Do we still have confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet following the mayhem?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
New calls for a Basic Income Grant
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isobel Frye - Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Today at 16:55
Life Esidimeni Inquiry underway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christine Nxumalo
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde: Update on taxi violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Was last week's events insurrection or something else?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Judge Piet Koen postpones Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 10 August John Maytham interviews News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 20 July 2021 4:00 PM
Zuma trial postponed and judge wants written reasons why it must not be virtual Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the postponement of Jacob Zuma's corru... 20 July 2021 2:48 PM
'We can't leave anyone out' - Prof says undocumented people must be vaccinated Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Professor Jo Vearey, a public health researcher focused on migration and health issues. 20 July 2021 1:23 PM
View all Local
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts. 20 July 2021 2:58 PM
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays. 20 July 2021 1:57 PM
'SANDF deployment has played positive role in security efforts in Gauteng, KZN' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to African Defence Review director John Stupart about the SANDF deployment to Gauteng and KZN. 20 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Politics
Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 July 2021 11:45 AM
Employees entitled to paid time off to get Covid jab Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter at LabourWise about the employees' rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated. 20 July 2021 11:20 AM
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers' Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow. 20 July 2021 10:49 AM
View all Business
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing. 20 July 2021 2:16 PM
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 20 July 2021 1:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers' Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow. 20 July 2021 10:49 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
arrow_forward
Do we still have confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet following the mayhem?

Do we still have confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet following the mayhem?

20 July 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political analyst  


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Covid-19 vaccines and long-term side effects

20 July 2021 4:13 PM

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director  at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma corruption trial postponed

20 July 2021 3:52 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan 

The corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma, who is currently serving a 15-month prison term related to a separate charge, has again been postponed.
Judge Piet Koen ruled today that it would be adjourned until the 10th or 13th August.
Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering related to the 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from European arms firms when he was deputy president. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tour de France Winner Tadej Pogacar

19 July 2021 6:11 PM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport

Tadej Pogacar, a 22-year-old cyclist from Slovenia, officially claimed his second Tour de France victory on Sunday after dominating the field for most of the race's three weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Church proposes amnesty for looters

19 July 2021 5:37 PM

Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana | General Secretary, South African Council of Churches

The SA Council of Churches has suggested that people involved in the looting last week in Gauteng and KZN who opted to return the goods they stole to the police within a week, should be granted amnesty.
The council's secretary general, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, said last week that this was part of the proposals it has sent to government to consider.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma court case due to get underway

19 July 2021 5:19 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

There is heavy security outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court following threats it could come under attack as the criminal trial of former president Jacob Zuma got underway today.
In response to Zuma's application to push back the trial so that he can apply for a permanent stay of prosecution and testify in person, thee National Prosecuting Authority says it sees no need to postpone it.
  The former president has been following proceedings via video link from the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Law citizens abiding middle must take ownership

19 July 2021 4:39 PM

Guest: Greg Mills | Director at Brenthurst Foundation

The political and socio-economic crisis in South Africa has not arisen by chance.  That's the view of Brenthurst Foundation's director, Greg Mills, and its research director, Ray Hartley, writing in the Daily Maverick.
 
They says it's the result of liberation-movement populism that protects entitlement and impunity and that there is going to be a rough ride ahead. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA pilots reach deal

19 July 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Guy Leitch

South African Airways on Friday evening announced that it had reached an agreement with the SAA Pilots' Association after months of negotiations.To find out what this means and when SAA might resume operations

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International Hot Dog Day

19 July 2021 4:10 PM

Guest: Pete Goffe-Wood | Chef and Judge  at Master Chef SA

It's International Hot Dog today.

Historians apparently believe that the origin of the sausage used in hot dogs can be traced all the way back to era of Roman emperor Nero.
It then made its way across Europe where it became known as the wiener or  frankfurter sausage which it what is traditionally used in a hotdog.
It's alleged that a German immigrant to the United States got the idea of putting it in a bun in the early 1880s on the suggestion of his wife, so that customers did not burn their hands on the hot sausages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TERS applications start today

19 July 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Makhosonke  Buthelezi | Spokesperson at Department Of Labour 

As of today, workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations will once again be able to claim from the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme, TERS.
This comes after Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, on Friday signed the directive which makes it possible for the Unemployment Insurance Fund to implement what is the third extension of the TERS benefit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma trial postponed and judge wants written reasons why it must not be virtual

Local

Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud

Local

Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Minister Ntshavheni gives update on Gauteng, KZN unrest

20 July 2021 4:00 PM

Mkhwebane impeachment committee urged to focus on facts and evidence

20 July 2021 3:53 PM

Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting

20 July 2021 3:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA