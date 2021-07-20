Covid-19 vaccines and long-term side effects

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)
Guest: Karyn Maughan
The corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma, who is currently serving a 15-month prison term related to a separate charge, has again been postponed.
Judge Piet Koen ruled today that it would be adjourned until the 10th or 13th August.
Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering related to the 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from European arms firms when he was deputy president.
Guest: Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political analystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Tadej Pogacar, a 22-year-old cyclist from Slovenia, officially claimed his second Tour de France victory on Sunday after dominating the field for most of the race's three weeks.
Guest: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana | General Secretary, South African Council of Churches
The SA Council of Churches has suggested that people involved in the looting last week in Gauteng and KZN who opted to return the goods they stole to the police within a week, should be granted amnesty.
The council's secretary general, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, said last week that this was part of the proposals it has sent to government to consider.
Guest: Karyn Maughan
There is heavy security outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court following threats it could come under attack as the criminal trial of former president Jacob Zuma got underway today.
In response to Zuma's application to push back the trial so that he can apply for a permanent stay of prosecution and testify in person, thee National Prosecuting Authority says it sees no need to postpone it.
The former president has been following proceedings via video link from the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.
Guest: Greg Mills | Director at Brenthurst Foundation
The political and socio-economic crisis in South Africa has not arisen by chance. That's the view of Brenthurst Foundation's director, Greg Mills, and its research director, Ray Hartley, writing in the Daily Maverick.
They says it's the result of liberation-movement populism that protects entitlement and impunity and that there is going to be a rough ride ahead.
Guest: Guy Leitch
South African Airways on Friday evening announced that it had reached an agreement with the SAA Pilots' Association after months of negotiations.To find out what this means and when SAA might resume operations
Guest: Pete Goffe-Wood | Chef and Judge at Master Chef SA
It's International Hot Dog today.
Historians apparently believe that the origin of the sausage used in hot dogs can be traced all the way back to era of Roman emperor Nero.
It then made its way across Europe where it became known as the wiener or frankfurter sausage which it what is traditionally used in a hotdog.
It's alleged that a German immigrant to the United States got the idea of putting it in a bun in the early 1880s on the suggestion of his wife, so that customers did not burn their hands on the hot sausages
Guest: Makhosonke Buthelezi | Spokesperson at Department Of Labour
As of today, workers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown regulations will once again be able to claim from the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme, TERS.
This comes after Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, on Friday signed the directive which makes it possible for the Unemployment Insurance Fund to implement what is the third extension of the TERS benefit.