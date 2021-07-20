Communicating what Zuma has done wrong to his supporters

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 20 July 2021 5:29 PM
Judge Piet Koen postpones Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 10 August John Maytham interviews News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 20 July 2021 4:00 PM
Zuma trial postponed and judge wants written reasons why it must not be virtual Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the postponement of Jacob Zuma's corru... 20 July 2021 2:48 PM
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts. 20 July 2021 2:58 PM
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays. 20 July 2021 1:57 PM
'SANDF deployment has played positive role in security efforts in Gauteng, KZN' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to African Defence Review director John Stupart about the SANDF deployment to Gauteng and KZN. 20 July 2021 10:56 AM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 20 July 2021 11:45 AM
Employees entitled to paid time off to get Covid jab Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter at LabourWise about the employees' rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated. 20 July 2021 11:20 AM
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing. 20 July 2021 2:16 PM
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 20 July 2021 1:06 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers' Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow. 20 July 2021 10:49 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Communicating what Zuma has done wrong to his supporters

Communicating what Zuma has done wrong to his supporters

20 July 2021 4:22 PM

Guest: Chris Vick | Communications Consultant

Many of Jacob Zuma's supporters are asking he has done wrong, echoing comments by the former president himself.
Speaking to traditional headmen in Nkandla prior to his arrest earlier this month, he again said he did not know what crime he had committed to be sent to jail by the Constitutional Court


More episodes from Afternoon Drive With John Maytham

Book: Searching for Sarah

20 July 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Dominique Malherbe

In 1932, the poet CJ Langenhoven died suddenly and to the surprise of the Afrikaans community, named a young Jewish woman, Sarah Eva Goldblatt, as executrix of his literary legacy.
Since childhood, Dominique Malherbe had been intrigued by the mystery surrounding her great-aunt and Langenhoven, and set out to discover the story. 
The result was her book, Searching for Sarah.

Was last week's events insurrection or something else?

20 July 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Prof Dirk Kotze

Alan Winde: Update on taxi violence

20 July 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

We speak to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde who earlier today briefed the media on the ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town.
The provincial government has said that coordinated efforts were in motion to end the violence which has seen a spate of shootings in which several people were killed and wounded.
There have also been attacks this week on Golden Arrow buses.

Life Esidimeni Inquiry underway

20 July 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Christine Nxumalo

The formal inquest into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients in 2016 after they were moved from the Life Esidimeni facilities continued today.
The Gauteng department of health transferred them to under-resourced NGOs after it terminated its contract with the primary healthcare provider.
The High Court in Pretoria has heard how NGOs appointed by the department raised concerns that they were not properly equipped to look after them.
Christine Nxumalo speaks on behalf of the families of the victims.

New calls for a Basic Income Grant

20 July 2021 4:42 PM

Guest: Isobel Frye | Director  at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute

Speaking on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government was currently investigating the feasibility of introducing a basic income grant or BIG.
In the wake of last week's looting in KZN and Gauteng, a oalition of 40 civil society organisations called for a grant of R1,268 per month for all South Africans.

Covid-19 vaccines and long-term side effects

20 July 2021 4:13 PM

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director  at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)

 

Zuma corruption trial postponed

20 July 2021 3:52 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan 

The corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma, who is currently serving a 15-month prison term related to a separate charge, has again been postponed.
Judge Piet Koen ruled today that it would be adjourned until the 10th or 13th August.
Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering related to the 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from European arms firms when he was deputy president. 

Do we still have confidence in Ramaphosa's Cabinet following the mayhem?

20 July 2021 3:36 PM

Guest: Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political analyst  

Tour de France Winner Tadej Pogacar

19 July 2021 6:11 PM

Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport

Tadej Pogacar, a 22-year-old cyclist from Slovenia, officially claimed his second Tour de France victory on Sunday after dominating the field for most of the race's three weeks.

Trending

We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter

Local

Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days

Local Lifestyle

'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'

Local Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Court: There's no compelling reason why CR17 bank statements should be unsealed

20 July 2021 5:13 PM

Kodwa: Govt must find solution to ongoing taxi violence, sooner or later

20 July 2021 4:24 PM

WATCH LIVE: Minister Ntshavheni gives update on Gauteng, KZN unrest

20 July 2021 4:00 PM

