Communicating what Zuma has done wrong to his supporters

Guest: Chris Vick | Communications Consultant
Many of Jacob Zuma's supporters are asking he has done wrong, echoing comments by the former president himself.
Speaking to traditional headmen in Nkandla prior to his arrest earlier this month, he again said he did not know what crime he had committed to be sent to jail by the Constitutional Court
Guest: Dominique Malherbe
In 1932, the poet CJ Langenhoven died suddenly and to the surprise of the Afrikaans community, named a young Jewish woman, Sarah Eva Goldblatt, as executrix of his literary legacy.
Since childhood, Dominique Malherbe had been intrigued by the mystery surrounding her great-aunt and Langenhoven, and set out to discover the story.
The result was her book, Searching for Sarah.
Guest: Prof Dirk Kotze
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
We speak to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde who earlier today briefed the media on the ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town.
The provincial government has said that coordinated efforts were in motion to end the violence which has seen a spate of shootings in which several people were killed and wounded.
There have also been attacks this week on Golden Arrow buses.
Guest: Christine Nxumalo
The formal inquest into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients in 2016 after they were moved from the Life Esidimeni facilities continued today.
The Gauteng department of health transferred them to under-resourced NGOs after it terminated its contract with the primary healthcare provider.
The High Court in Pretoria has heard how NGOs appointed by the department raised concerns that they were not properly equipped to look after them.
Christine Nxumalo speaks on behalf of the families of the victims.
Guest: Isobel Frye | Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Speaking on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government was currently investigating the feasibility of introducing a basic income grant or BIG.
In the wake of last week's looting in KZN and Gauteng, a oalition of 40 civil society organisations called for a grant of R1,268 per month for all South Africans.
Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)
Guest: Karyn Maughan
The corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma, who is currently serving a 15-month prison term related to a separate charge, has again been postponed.
Judge Piet Koen ruled today that it would be adjourned until the 10th or 13th August.
Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering related to the 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from European arms firms when he was deputy president.
Guest: Mpumelelo Mkhabela | Political analyst
Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Tadej Pogacar, a 22-year-old cyclist from Slovenia, officially claimed his second Tour de France victory on Sunday after dominating the field for most of the race's three weeks.