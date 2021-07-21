Book: Why we kneel, How we Rise

Guest: Michael Holding
Guest: Paul Berkowitz
Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke and his panel yesterday found that "it is not reasonably possible or likely" that the October local government elections will be held in a free and fair manner.
The panel recommended the elections be held by the end of February 2022.
We speak to political analyst Paul Berkowitzabout which parties might benefit of suffer if the polls are delayed.
He is a director of the NPO, The Third Republic, which works towards strengthening municipal government
Guest: Lawson Naidoo
In the wake of the Pretoria High Court ruling yesterday saying President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “CR17” campaign bank records should remain sealed, we speak to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution about whether intra-party funding should be legislated. The CR17 campaign preceded Ramaphosa's election as president of the ANC in 2017
Guest: Tony Carnie
Residents in Cornubia, north of Durban, are still dealing with the aftermath of a fire at a massive chemicals warehouse which was attacked by arsonists and looters amid the recent unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Five days after the events, the Indian multinational pesticide company United Phosphorus Limited, which owns the warehouse, has now advised neighbouring residents exposed to toxic fumes from the still smouldering site to consider wearing two damp surgical masks over their mouths and noses.
Guest: Dr Paula Kahumbu
Prominent Kenyan environment activist, Joanna Stutchbury, has been shot dead near her home on the outskirts of Nairobi, after receiving several death threats.
The 67-year-old was campaigning against developers encroaching on the nearby Kiambu forest.
Friends say she'd stopped her car to clear branches blocking her driveway when she was shot several times. in what appears to be a gangster-style attack.
Though Kenya’s natural heritage is a main source of tourist revenue, it is threatened by encroachment, squatters and developers.
Guest: Ndithini Tyhido
Following a week of taxi violence in Cape Town, local community development forums have called for the guns to be silenced to save people's lives.
They say the only people benefitting from the bloody taxi dispute are the hitmen carrying out the violence/
Guest: Dominique Malherbe
In 1932, the poet CJ Langenhoven died suddenly and to the surprise of the Afrikaans community, named a young Jewish woman, Sarah Eva Goldblatt, as executrix of his literary legacy.
Since childhood, Dominique Malherbe had been intrigued by the mystery surrounding her great-aunt and Langenhoven, and set out to discover the story.
The result was her book, Searching for Sarah.
Guest: Prof Dirk Kotze
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
We speak to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde who earlier today briefed the media on the ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town.
The provincial government has said that coordinated efforts were in motion to end the violence which has seen a spate of shootings in which several people were killed and wounded.
There have also been attacks this week on Golden Arrow buses.
Guest: Christine Nxumalo
The formal inquest into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients in 2016 after they were moved from the Life Esidimeni facilities continued today.
The Gauteng department of health transferred them to under-resourced NGOs after it terminated its contract with the primary healthcare provider.
The High Court in Pretoria has heard how NGOs appointed by the department raised concerns that they were not properly equipped to look after them.
Christine Nxumalo speaks on behalf of the families of the victims.