Kenyan environmental activist murdered

Guest: Christine Nxumalo



The formal inquest into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients in 2016 after they were moved from the Life Esidimeni facilities continued today.

The Gauteng department of health transferred them to under-resourced NGOs after it terminated its contract with the primary healthcare provider.

The High Court in Pretoria has heard how NGOs appointed by the department raised concerns that they were not properly equipped to look after them.

Christine Nxumalo speaks on behalf of the families of the victims.

