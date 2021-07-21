CR17 ruling and should intra-party funding be legislated

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
City needs to collaborate on innovative modes of transport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Vaccinated South Africans can now visit France
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Authorities monitor Cape Town taxi ranks as Winde calls for more SANDF troops Midday Report host Mandy Wiener gets an update from Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm on the taxi violence in Cape Town. 21 July 2021 3:40 PM
Bolo of Waterfall Troop, another baboon killed by City of Cape Town CoCT and CapeNature released a statement on Tuesday with the reasons for killing Simon's Town baboon according to BTT protocols. 21 July 2021 2:29 PM
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch. 21 July 2021 1:44 PM
Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu to remain in custody for another week Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali about Ngizwe Mchunu's court appearance. 21 July 2021 2:16 PM
'President Ramaphosa is in a corner. Ministers are openly defying him' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia. 21 July 2021 1:02 PM
IEC says Judge Moseneke's call to postpone elections 'a judicious decision' Refilwe Moloto talks to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the way forward. 21 July 2021 9:14 AM
Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a deal with Cape Town-based Biovac to make their jab locally. 21 July 2021 3:28 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai's new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai's new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch. 21 July 2021 1:44 PM
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah' Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 21 July 2021 9:07 AM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
CR17 ruling and should intra-party funding be legislated

21 July 2021 5:05 PM

CR17 ruling and should intra-party funding be legislated

21 July 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo

In the wake of the Pretoria High Court ruling yesterday saying President Cyril Ramaphosa's "CR17" campaign bank records should remain sealed, we speak to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution about whether intra-party funding should be legislated. The CR17 campaign preceded Ramaphosa's election as president of the ANC in 2017


Which parties would benefit or suffer should the local government elections be postponed

21 July 2021 5:22 PM

21 July 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Paul Berkowitz

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke and his panel yesterday found that "it is not reasonably possible or likely" that the October local government elections will be held in a free and fair manner.
The panel recommended the elections be held by the end of February 2022.
We speak to political analyst Paul Berkowitzabout which parties might benefit of suffer if the polls are delayed.
  He is a director of the NPO, The Third Republic,  which works towards strengthening municipal government

Health warnings issued in Durban over toxic fumes stemming from chemical blaze

21 July 2021 4:54 PM

21 July 2021 4:54 PM

Guest: Tony Carnie

Residents in Cornubia, north of Durban, are still dealing with the aftermath of a fire at a massive chemicals warehouse which was attacked by arsonists and looters amid the recent unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Five days after the events, the Indian multinational pesticide company United Phosphorus Limited, which owns the warehouse, has now advised neighbouring residents exposed to toxic fumes from the still smouldering site to consider wearing two damp surgical masks over their mouths and noses.

Kenyan environmental activist murdered

21 July 2021 4:27 PM

Guest: Dr Paula Kahumbu

Prominent Kenyan environment activist, Joanna Stutchbury, has been shot dead near her home on the outskirts of Nairobi, after receiving several death threats.
 The 67-year-old was campaigning against developers encroaching on the nearby Kiambu forest.
Friends say she'd stopped her car to clear branches blocking her driveway when she was shot several times. in what appears to be a gangster-style attack.
Though Kenya’s natural heritage is a main source of tourist revenue, it is threatened by encroachment, squatters and developers.

Book: Why we kneel, How we Rise

21 July 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Michael Holding

Taxi violence

21 July 2021 3:42 PM

Guest: Ndithini Tyhido

Following a week of taxi violence in Cape Town,  local community development forums have called for the guns to be silenced to save people's lives.
They say the only people benefitting from the bloody taxi dispute are the hitmen carrying out the violence/

Book: Searching for Sarah

20 July 2021 6:04 PM

Guest: Dominique Malherbe

In 1932, the poet CJ Langenhoven died suddenly and to the surprise of the Afrikaans community, named a young Jewish woman, Sarah Eva Goldblatt, as executrix of his literary legacy.
Since childhood, Dominique Malherbe had been intrigued by the mystery surrounding her great-aunt and Langenhoven, and set out to discover the story. 
The result was her book, Searching for Sarah.

Was last week's events insurrection or something else?

20 July 2021 5:33 PM

20 July 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: Prof Dirk Kotze

Alan Winde: Update on taxi violence

20 July 2021 5:26 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

We speak to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde who earlier today briefed the media on the ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town.
The provincial government has said that coordinated efforts were in motion to end the violence which has seen a spate of shootings in which several people were killed and wounded.
There have also been attacks this week on Golden Arrow buses.

Life Esidimeni Inquiry underway

20 July 2021 5:05 PM

Guest: Christine Nxumalo

The formal inquest into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients in 2016 after they were moved from the Life Esidimeni facilities continued today.
The Gauteng department of health transferred them to under-resourced NGOs after it terminated its contract with the primary healthcare provider.
The High Court in Pretoria has heard how NGOs appointed by the department raised concerns that they were not properly equipped to look after them.
Christine Nxumalo speaks on behalf of the families of the victims.

'President Ramaphosa is in a corner. Ministers are openly defying him'

Local Politics

Pfizer and Biovac to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Cape Town

Business

Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist

Local Opinion Politics

UCT is Africa's first university to launch online high school platform

21 July 2021 5:00 PM

21 July 2021 5:00 PM

WATCH LIVE: Minister Ntshavheni gives update following unrest in parts of SA

21 July 2021 4:26 PM

21 July 2021 4:26 PM

One hundred kidnapped villagers freed in Nigeria

21 July 2

21 July 2021 3:20 PM

