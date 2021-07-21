City needs to collaborate on innovative modes of transport

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Health: South Africans are keener to get vaccinated
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Ronelle Burger - Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University
Guests
Prof Ronelle Burger - Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 05:10
Explainer: What is required for a temporary prison release for funerals
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
125
Today at 05:46
Is the closing of some taxi routes a viable option?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Managementsport at North West University
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Managementsport at North West University
125
Today at 06:25
NICD: Most provinces are through worst of third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren - Acting Executive Director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
125
Today at 06:40
Six Fourty Feature: Stemming the Shecession
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
South Africa's migration patterns revealed in StatsSA findings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Iturralde - Chief Director: Demographic Analysis at Stats SA
Guests
Daniel Iturralde - Chief Director: Demographic Analysis at Stats SA
125
Today at 07:20
South African emigration trends and lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Dunn - Citizenship and Immigration director at Sable International
Guests
John Dunn - Citizenship and Immigration director at Sable International
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Social Development sector workers to get vaccinations as of today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
Guests
Sharna Fernandez
125
Today at 08:21
Up to 750,000 learners have dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nompumelelo Mohohlwane - Deputy Director Research Monitoring and Evaluation at the DBE
Guests
Nompumelelo Mohohlwane - Deputy Director Research Monitoring and Evaluation at the DBE
125
Today at 09:20
UNREST IN SA – CHILDREN VULNERABLE TO POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter
Guests
Dr Alicia Porter
125
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 09:50
CATA vs CODETA, wat gaan an
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 10:15
Coronation Fund manager & Ladles of Love
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Bergsteedt
Guests
Wendy Bergsteedt
125
Today at 10:30
Advice from a consultant on UIF and TERS payment
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lauren Salt
Guests
Lauren Salt
125
Today at 11:05
Why are roads difficult to maintain.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ANDREW LAATZ
Guests
ANDREW LAATZ
125
Today at 15:20
What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Guests
Rebecca Davis
125
Today at 16:05
Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
125
Today at 16:20
Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicoli Nattrass
Guests
Nicoli Nattrass
125
