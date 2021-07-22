What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner

Guest: Lukas Muntingh | Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform



Former president, Jacob Zuma, has been granted compassionate leave from prison to attend his brother's funeral in Nkandla on Thursday.



The Department of Correctional Services says that as a short-term, low-risk classified inmate, his application was processed and approved following the correctional services prescripts.

Zuma's brother, Michael, died last week at the age of 77 shortly after Zuma started his prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

To find out how the application process works, we speak to Prof Lukas Muntingh, who heads up the Africa Criminal Justice Reform project at UWC's Dullah Omar Institute.