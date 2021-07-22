Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem

Guest: Nicoli Nattrass
Two academics from the University of Cape Town say that despite a growing narrative that blames the slow vaccine rollout on supply shortages, a more serious problem is the country's continuing failure to use the vaccines it has.
Guest: We speak to Pierre de Vos, the Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional governance and constitutional law at UCT, about the legalities of delaying the local government elections.
On Tuesday, a panel of inquiry found that it was "not reasonably possible or likely" that the October local government elections would be held in a free and fair manner.
It recommended the elections be held by the end of February 2022.
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government
Guest: Karyn Maughan
Guest: Paul Hoffman | A Director at Accountability Now
The Democratic Alliance, together with the civil society organisation, Accountability Now, announced today that they plan to introduce two Private Members Bills to Parliament for the establishment of an Anti-Corruption Commission.
Guest: Anusha Nana
The Perinatal HIV Research Unit in Kliptown, which is currently playing an important as part of the national and international Covid-19 response team, was badly damaged in the recent unrest.
Looters broke into the facility and stole all its electronic equipments, stethoscopes, blood pressure machines and space heaters, as well as causing damage which has required water to the building to be shut off.
Guest: Rebecca Davis
Guest: Lukas Muntingh | Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Former president, Jacob Zuma, has been granted compassionate leave from prison to attend his brother's funeral in Nkandla on Thursday.
The Department of Correctional Services says that as a short-term, low-risk classified inmate, his application was processed and approved following the correctional services prescripts.
Zuma's brother, Michael, died last week at the age of 77 shortly after Zuma started his prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.
To find out how the application process works, we speak to Prof Lukas Muntingh, who heads up the Africa Criminal Justice Reform project at UWC's Dullah Omar Institute.
Guest: Luke Daniel
In a move to safely reopen the country's embattled tourism sector, France has announced that it will allow all fully vaccinated travellers to visit the country.
This effectively means that South Africans with both their jabs are now free to travel to that country without having to self-isolate for at least seven days.
But a contentious new law restricting access to bars, restaurants, cafés, museums, and cinemas to people with a valid health pass could complicate matters as Luke Daniel writes in Business Insider.
Guest: Mikhail Manuel |
Following a week of taxi violence in Cape Town, we speak to Mikhail Manuel, a researcher who holds a Masters in Philosophy in Civil Engineering from UCT's Centre for Transport Studies and is now a councillor at the City of Cape Town, about what needs to be done to improve mobility in the metro.