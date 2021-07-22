Update with WC Premier Alan Winde

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UCT is launching an online high school - here's what you need to know CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and Robert Paddock about UCT's online high school. 22 July 2021 5:50 PM
NPA: No evidence to charge people with terrorism, treason, or insurrection yet Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga about the prosecution of suspects linked to last... 22 July 2021 3:44 PM
NPA: No evidence to charge people with terrorism, treason, or insurrection yet Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to NPA spokesperson Advocate Mthunzi Mhaga about the prosecution of suspects linked to last... 22 July 2021 3:44 PM
DA wants new Chapter 9 institution 'based loosely on Scorpions' Mandy Wiener interviews the Democratic Alliance's Shadow Minister of Justice, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 22 July 2021 3:05 PM
Zuma now at Nkandla for his brother's funeral - but DCS won't say for how long Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about the situation in Nkandla. 22 July 2021 2:20 PM
[WATCH] BBC journalist grills Fikile Mbalula on 'insurrection' claims Mandy Wiener plays an excerpt of BBC journalist Stephen Sackur grilling Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. 22 July 2021 12:59 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'People of all races and ages – those with money or skills - are emigrating' Refilwe Moloto interviews John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration Director at Sable International. 22 July 2021 9:10 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[PHOTOS] Tenth snowfall across South Africa this season, and in unusual regions Mandy Wiener gets an update from SnowReport SA's Richard Le Seur 22 July 2021 1:44 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
We've all been traumatised but don't underestimate our resilience - psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 22 July 2021 10:18 AM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
People don't want to change the narrative - Michael Holding on racial inequality Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding about his book "Why We Kneel, How We Ris... 21 July 2021 9:07 PM
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 July 2021 11:43 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Hyundai's new i20: 'Good little car, cheaper than rivals' Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 21 July 2021 2:53 PM
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch. 21 July 2021 1:44 PM
Afternoon Drive With John Maytham
Update with WC Premier Alan Winde

Update with WC Premier Alan Winde

22 July 2021 5:22 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government


Legalities of delaying the local government elections

22 July 2021 5:33 PM

Guest: We speak to Pierre de Vos, the Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional governance and constitutional law at UCT, about the legalities of delaying the local government elections.
On Tuesday, a panel of inquiry found that it was "not reasonably possible or likely" that the October local government elections would be held in a free and fair manner.
 
It recommended the elections be held by the end of February 2022.



 

Zuma's legal bills headache

22 July 2021 5:10 PM

Guest: Karyn Maughan

Vaccines: Delivery not supply is the problem

22 July 2021 4:41 PM

Guest: Nicoli Nattrass

Two academics from the University of Cape Town say that despite a growing narrative that blames the slow vaccine rollout on supply shortages, a more serious problem is the country's continuing failure to use the vaccines it has.

Plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution

22 July 2021 4:24 PM

Guest: Paul Hoffman | A Director at Accountability Now

The Democratic Alliance, together with the civil society organisation, Accountability Now, announced today that they plan to introduce two Private Members Bills to Parliament for the establishment of an Anti-Corruption Commission.

Damage to Kliptown research clinic

22 July 2021 4:08 PM

Guest: Anusha Nana

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit in Kliptown, which is currently playing an important as part of the national and international Covid-19 response team, was badly damaged in the recent unrest. 
Looters broke into the facility and stole all its electronic equipments, stethoscopes, blood pressure machines and space heaters, as well as causing damage which has required water to the building to be shut off. 

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

22 July 2021 3:57 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis

What are the rules for compassionate leave for prisoner

22 July 2021 3:32 PM

Guest: Lukas Muntingh | Project Head  at Africa Criminal Justice Reform 

Former president, Jacob Zuma, has been granted compassionate leave from prison to attend his brother's funeral in Nkandla on Thursday.
 
The Department of Correctional Services says that as a short-term, low-risk classified inmate, his application was processed and approved following the correctional services prescripts.
Zuma's brother, Michael, died last week at the age of 77 shortly after Zuma started his prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre. 
To find out how the application process works, we speak to Prof Lukas Muntingh, who heads up the Africa Criminal Justice Reform project at UWC's Dullah Omar Institute.

Vaccinated South Africans can now visit France

21 July 2021 6:07 PM

Guest: Luke Daniel

In a move to safely reopen the country's embattled tourism sector, France has announced that it will allow all fully vaccinated travellers to visit the country.
  This effectively means that South Africans with both their jabs are now free to travel to that country without having to self-isolate for at least seven days.
But a contentious new law restricting access to bars, restaurants, cafés, museums, and cinemas to people with a valid health pass could complicate matters as Luke Daniel writes in Business Insider.

City needs to collaborate on innovative modes of transport

21 July 2021 5:35 PM

Guest: Mikhail Manuel | 

Following a week of taxi violence in Cape Town, we speak to Mikhail Manuel, a researcher who holds a Masters in Philosophy in Civil Engineering from UCT's Centre for Transport Studies and is now a councillor at the City of Cape Town, about what needs to be done to improve mobility in the metro.

WC Covid-19 cases flattening, Winde to push for easing of lockdown restrictions

Local

Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm

Local

UCT is launching an online high school - here's what you need to know

Local

EWN Highlights

14 Zimbabweans deported from the UK in quarantine

22 July 2021 7:42 PM

22 July 2021 7:42 PM

Pick n Pay CEO urges govt to lift alcohol ban to help sustain businesses

22 July 2021 7:21 PM

22 July 2021 7:21 PM

Notoane slams COVID 'stigmatisation'

22 July 2021 6:49 PM

